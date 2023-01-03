Read full article on original website
Man accused of robbing bank in Davie County arrested in parking lot of Lowes Foods, deputies say
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Advance man was arrested on Thursday after a bank was robbed in Davie County, according to a Davie County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 11:24 a.m., Davie County deputies responded to a bank robbery at Allegacy Federal Credit Union at 128 Yadkin Valley Road in Bermuda Run. The reporting […]
860wacb.com
Man Trying To Hide From Cops Busted By Taylorsville Police
You can run, you can hide but sometimes you still get caught. On Tuesday, Taylorsville Police went to the Taylorsville Motel after spotting a vehicle in the parking lot that was registered to a man with outstanding warrants. 42-year old Luke Walker Dellinger was found hiding in a room and...
Man reported missing found dead in truck discovered in a creek, Gastonia police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 65-year-old Gaston County man who was reported missing Wednesday was found dead in a truck that was discovered in a creek the day after, police said. Gastonia police responded to the 1700 block of Lowell-Bethesda Road at about 5 p.m. Thursday after someone walking a dog saw a truck in the creek.
CMPD: Girl’s shooting death on New Year’s Day was accidental
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that a 5-year-old's girls death was likely accidental.
WCNC
No charges after pedestrian hit in Statesville
Officers said the vehicle's side view mirror hit the person as they were walking on the side of the road. The pedestrian went to the hospital and had surgery.
400 fentanyl pills, guns seized from NC home, deputies say
A man was arrested Thursday after deputies seized 400 fentanyl pills and three guns from a home in Rutherford County.
CMPD asking for help finding man last seen in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 21-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Detectives said JaZavier McLaughlin was seen walking around 4:23 p.m. that day near Tipton Drive in north Charlotte. Officers said McLaughlin was wearing a Boston Celtics hat, olive green...
wnctimes.com
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Ask Public to ID Man
Rutherford County -- January 7, 2023: The Criminal Investigations Division of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. is seeking the assistance of the general public in identifying the individual pictured in this photograph. Calling the number 828-287-6340 is strongly encouraged for anyone who may have information regarding the identify of this...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Arrested On Assault Charge
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 51-year old Shelly Atkison of Taylorsville on Tuesday and charged her with simple assault. She was placed without bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. Her court date is set for February 13th.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Police Charge Newton Woman With Larceny Of Vehcile
On December 29th, Taylorsville Police arrested 33-year old Necole Elizabeth Scronce of Newton and charged her with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. She remains in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Schronce has a court date scheduled for January 9th.
Driver dies after car crashes, lands upside down in water, Lincolnton police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A driver was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Lincolnton, police said. The vehicle, driven by Stanley Burnham, of Dallas, ran off South Aspen Street at a bridge near Laboratory Road and landed upside down in the water. Burnham was taken to CaroMont Health...
Man found shot to death in Lancaster, deputies say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death in an outbuilding on a property in Lancaster Wednesday night, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to a shooting at 1704 John Street around 8:07 p.m. where they found a man being tended to by two women. […]
22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
Guns, heroin seized during New Year’s Eve check point
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three young Charlotte residents are facing charges following a checkpoint stop on New Year’s Eve, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies were conducting a checkpoint on New Year’s Eve along Garner Bagnal Blvd. and Cochran Street. One driver was stopped for operating without a driver’s license and […]
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged With Assault And Battery Of Unborn Child…Updated
Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, age 25 of Hickory, was arrested Tuesday by Hickory Police Officers. He was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and battery of an unborn child. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond in the Catawba County Jail. Witherspoon is scheduled to make a Newton court appearance on Wednesday, January 4th.
860wacb.com
Catawba County Officers Arrest Taylorsville Man
The Catawba County Office of Probation and Parole arrested 54-year old Brian Clarence Byrum of Taylorsville on Tuesday. He was cited for two probation violations and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $10,000. Byrum is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, January 9th.
2 hit by vehicle along US-29 in Spartanburg Co.
Two people have been hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle in Spartanburg County.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Authorities Seized Enough Fentanyl In 2022 To Kill Every Resident Three Times
Just how big of an issue in North Carolina is Fentanyl? Well, the Charlotte Observer reports that the Department of Homeland Security Investigations seized enough fentanyl that it would be capable of killing every resident three times. That was 222 pounds that were seized this year. And that same statistic applies to South Carolina as well. That accounts for an increase of 800% from what was seized in 2020 in both states, and over 200% more than in 2021. These statistics come from the Department of Homeland Security.
Court documents: NC businessman subject of new fraud investigation
CHARLOTTE — Newly unsealed federal court documents show prosecutors are mounting a new investigation into a North Carolina businessman who was once convicted in a political bribery scheme. Documents filed in Charlotte accuse Greg E. Lindberg, his chief investment officer and another employee of illegally moving millions of dollars...
WBTV
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman from Salisbury has been charged in a homicide in Maggie Valley, according to police. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, is in custody at the Haywood County Detention Center without bond. According to the report, Maggie Valley police responded to a disturbance call on New Year’s...
