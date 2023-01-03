ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

wnctimes.com

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Ask Public to ID Man

Rutherford County -- January 7, 2023: The Criminal Investigations Division of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. is seeking the assistance of the general public in identifying the individual pictured in this photograph. Calling the number 828-287-6340 is strongly encouraged for anyone who may have information regarding the identify of this...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Man found shot to death in Lancaster, deputies say

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death in an outbuilding on a property in Lancaster Wednesday night, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to a shooting at 1704 John Street around 8:07 p.m. where they found a man being tended to by two women. […]
LANCASTER, SC
Queen City News

Guns, heroin seized during New Year’s Eve check point

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three young Charlotte residents are facing charges following a checkpoint stop on New Year’s Eve, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies were conducting a checkpoint on New Year’s Eve along Garner Bagnal Blvd. and Cochran Street. One driver was stopped for operating without a driver’s license and […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Charged With Assault And Battery Of Unborn Child…Updated

Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, age 25 of Hickory, was arrested Tuesday by Hickory Police Officers. He was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and battery of an unborn child. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond in the Catawba County Jail. Witherspoon is scheduled to make a Newton court appearance on Wednesday, January 4th.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Officers Arrest Taylorsville Man

The Catawba County Office of Probation and Parole arrested 54-year old Brian Clarence Byrum of Taylorsville on Tuesday. He was cited for two probation violations and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $10,000. Byrum is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, January 9th.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Authorities Seized Enough Fentanyl In 2022 To Kill Every Resident Three Times

Just how big of an issue in North Carolina is Fentanyl? Well, the Charlotte Observer reports that the Department of Homeland Security Investigations seized enough fentanyl that it would be capable of killing every resident three times. That was 222 pounds that were seized this year. And that same statistic applies to South Carolina as well. That accounts for an increase of 800% from what was seized in 2020 in both states, and over 200% more than in 2021. These statistics come from the Department of Homeland Security.
CHARLOTTE, NC

