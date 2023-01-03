ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills vs. Bengals updates: 'Monday Night Football' game suspended after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest

By Sam Jarden
ng-sportingnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Decider.com

Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info

The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game

The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

As NFL vote on AFC playoff modifications looms, Bengals ownership pushing other teams to vote against changes

Cincinnati Bengals ownership is pushing fellow NFL team owners to vote "no" to Thursday night's playoff proposal, multiple sources tell CBS Sports. NFL owners are meeting at noon ET Friday to vote on the proposed postseason changes that would involve a neutral site AFC Championship Game in some scenarios, along with the possibility of a coin flip deciding the location of a potential Bengals-Ravens wild-card round game.
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Meet Denny Kellington, rest of Bills medical staff credited with saving Damar Hamlin's life: 'Really outstanding work'

As positive updates on the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin continue to trickle in, we're learning more about the efforts that helped save his life. While it took an entire team of medical professionals from the Bills, Bengals, paramedics and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to put Hamlin on the road to recovery, doctors from the hospital today singled out the Bills' medical staff for its rapid response when Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday.
BUFFALO, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Steve Levy, Louis Riddick & Dan Orlovsky are announcing Chiefs vs. Raiders for ESPN in Week 18

Fans tuning in to ESPN's coverage of Chiefs vs. Raiders on Saturday afternoon will be greeted by some familiar faces and voices. Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are returning to the booth to call the AFC West matchup in Las Vegas. They haven't handled commentary duties for an NFL game since Week 8, when the Broncos took down the Jaguars 21-17 at Wembley Stadium in London.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Hill

Damar Hamlin thanks fans in first public comments since on-field cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin thanked fans late Saturday in his first public comments since he suffered cardiac arrest on-field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week.  “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful…
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy football leagues are donating prize money to Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe

As Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest on Monday night, donations continue to pour in from around the world in support of his Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. Since the horrifying scene in Cincinnati, more than $7 million has been donated online to fund the purchase of toys for kids in need.
ng-sportingnews.com

Best NFL prop bets for every Week 18 game: Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, and Josh Allen highlight the QB OVER props

The final week of the NFL season is upon us, after a six-day stretch that felt like a month. The great news: Damar Hamlin is no longer intubated, he's talking and alert, and he's absolutely crushing his recovery process every single day. We are so relieved to see the young Bills safety on the up and up. Now we feel better about writing about our favorite props for all 16 games — it feels acceptable to go back to focusing on the actual contests in the NFL, the majority of which will be surrounded by legitimate playoff implications.
ng-sportingnews.com

Georgia-TCU National Championship Best Bets: Top prop bets include a Brock Bowers' TD, Bulldogs' OVER

The college football season concludes with what should be a back-and-forth, high-scoring National Championship game Monday night at SoFi Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). The 14-0 Georgia Bulldogs (-12.5) look to secure a second consecutive title under head coach Kirby Smart, while Sonny Dykes and 13-1 TCU Horned Frogs aim for their third National Championship in school history.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy