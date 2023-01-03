Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Could the Northland become the next Hollywood?
The Northland of Minnesota is home to many dramatic and excellent landscapes, and many filmmakers have taken notice. With the Banff Mountain Film Festival happening today, the Northland has become again the place for all things film. The past couple years there has been quite a resurgence in all things movie making however, has the Northland’s film industry been one of its best kept secrets, until now?
WDIO-TV
Age of Virginia class shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A school shooting that Virginia police said was committed by a 6-year-old student represents an extremely rare occurrence of a young child bringing a gun into school and wounding a teacher, according to experts who study gun violence. The boy shot and wounded the teacher...
WDIO-TV
Gone Ice Fishin’ January 5th
With ice fishing season underway in Minnesota and Wisconsin, WDIO’s new weekly segment Gone Ice Fishin’ has launched. It airs during WDIO Sports at Ten on Thursday nights. Recent photos for Eric and Keagen, Sean Saddler, and Kyle Johnson. If you would like to submit a photo of...
WDIO-TV
Twin Cities woman dies in snowmobile accident
On Saturday, January 7 at approximately 1:15 pm, area first responders were dispatched to a report of a personal injury snowmobile accident. A Twin Cities woman, 55, was pronounced deceased upon arrival of first responders. The accident took place on the Bearskin snowmobile trail, located approximately 30 miles north of...
WDIO-TV
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has fired basketball coach Chris Beard, who faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée, with the school telling his attorney on Thursday that Beard is “unfit” for the position. Beard had five...
WDIO-TV
Authorities: Man killed in crash with train
St. Louis County said that a 56-year-old man was killed in a crash with a train. Emergency responders rushed to the scene around 10am on Thursday. This was at the intersection of Center Line Road and Industrial Road in Industrial Township. The sheriff’s office said it appears the man had...
WDIO-TV
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Kilauea began erupting inside its summit crater Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating Kilauea had begun erupting...
