Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
ETC Price Analysis: Ethereum Classic Pumped to Breach $20 Res Level
ETC surged throughout the day increasing from $15.89 to $18.33. The RSI of ETC is 59.55%, which indicates an overbought condition. With the Ethereum Classic (ETC) price currently moving at $18, which indicates a surge of 13% over the last 24-hours, indicating a quantitative price analysis is optimistic. As the...
thenewscrypto.com
Grayscale Removes Avalanche (AVAX) Token From Portfolio
On Friday morning, Grayscale filed a notice with the SEC detailing the rebalancing. The Grayscale fund manages $163 million in assets. After the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund liquidated its investment in the Avalanche network on Thursday, the AVAX token dropped by around 3% on Friday. On Friday morning, Grayscale...
thenewscrypto.com
Celsius Network Acquires Ownership of Customer Cryptocurrency Deposits
Now, Celsius can take the control of $4.2B in cryptocurrency that consumers invested in its Earn program. Celsius has over 600,000 accounts in its Earn program as of July 10, 2022. A U.S. bankruptcy judge determined on Wednesday that Celsius Network controls the majority of the cryptocurrency that users deposited...
thenewscrypto.com
Memecoin Bonk (BONK) Soars up 1600% In Just a Week
The first Solana Dog Coin $BONK witnessed a massive price surge of over 1622%. The new memecoin airdrop made up 50% of its token supply to the Solana community. Despite the prominent cryptocurrencies trading in the red, a new doge-themed Bonk ($BONK) token has significantly surged by over 1622% since the trading began on December 29, 2022. At the time of writing, the robust price performance boosted the new memecoin to attain an all-time high of $0.00000154.
thenewscrypto.com
Huobi Global Reportedly Pressurizing Staff For Salary in Crypto
Workers are angry about this decision and have started protesting the company. Reports surfaced late last month claiming that Huobi was planning a huge layoff. A recent allegation claims that Huobi Exchange is pressuring its staff to take compensation in USDT/USDC rather than traditional fiat currencies. Further, they are threatened with termination if they object to the proposed manner of payment. Human resources are talking to workers about the same thing. Workers are angry about this decision and have started protesting the company.
thenewscrypto.com
SEC Declined Binance U.S Bid to Acquire Voyager Digital
SEC issued a limited objection to Binance U.S. Voyager stated the Binance bid was the highest and best bid for its assets. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance U.S has received a “limited objection” from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the planned $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital. SEC disclosed the statement by declining the acquisition proposal due to a lack of “adequate information”.
thenewscrypto.com
U.S Federal Agencies Issues A Unified Statement On The Risks Of Cryptocurrencies
The Federal Reserve, FDIC, and OCC put an effort to maintain sound banking practices despite the risks of crypto. The agencies stressed the need of preventing crypto-related risks from migrating to the financial system. Federal bank regulatory authorities in the United States have released a statement on the risks of...
thenewscrypto.com
Huobi Token (HT) Price Drops Following the Recent Allegations
During the previous day, the Huobi token has fallen by nearly 11%. Huobi registered a significant price drop of 29.4% during the month. Huobi Token (HT), the native token of the Huobi Global exchange, has currently witnessing a dramatic price fall in the global cryptocurrency market. According to CoinMarketCap (CMC), the price of Huobi is now massively plummeting, with a 24 hours price change of 6.2%.
thenewscrypto.com
Animoca Brands Decreases $2B Metaverse Fund Raising Goal to $1B
Siu earlier said that the target range for Animoca Capital’s fundraising was $1B–2B. The real fundraising process will begin in the first quarter of 2023 as per Siu. Animoca Brands has scaled down its initial goal of $2 billion and will instead raise $1 billion for its metaverse investment fund in the first quarter of this year.
thenewscrypto.com
Shares of Robinhood Worth $450M Seized by Regulators From FTX
The next court date involving FTX, and the Robinhood shares is set for January 20, 2023. FTX’s creditors and BlockFi stake a claim to the shares. While FTX was in bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had seized $450 million worth of Robinhood stock.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance’s BUSD Mass Burn on Paxos
Binance USD is now $1.00, down 0.05% in the last 24 hours. BUSD is based on the Ethereum blockchain and supports the BEP-2 standard of the Binance Chain. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s partner Paxos burned 61,634908 Binance USD, which is worth over $61665725.45. Binance USD, also known as BUSD. The Paxos Trust Company, a financial technology company with headquarters in New York, issues BUSD under the Binance brand.
thenewscrypto.com
MetaMask Disrupts Crypto Payment Services With Wyre
MetaMask Disconnects the Crypto Payment Service from Wyre. Wyre announces to close down its operations soon. MetaMask users can buy crypto directly from its digital wallet. MetaMask is a decentralized, non-custodial mobile digital wallet which enables users to store, buy, send, convert, and swap crypto assets. The crypto wallet is built on Ethereum blockchain and ranks top for popularly used crypto applications in the world.
thenewscrypto.com
Indonesia Aims To Setup a Cryptocurrency Exchange in 2023
This is part of broader efforts to restructure the financial services industry. The FSA would assume regulatory supervision of the assets within the next two years. After the commodities agency hands over cryptocurrency assets to the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in 2023, Indonesia plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange. Bappebti,...
thenewscrypto.com
How To Get Passive Income Using NFT Photography Platforms?
NFT Photography Platforms are quickly gaining popularity and becoming a favorite option for photographers to monetize their work. That’s because NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) are digital assets that can be bought and sold on blockchain-based platforms. They are one-of-a-kind assets owned by the individual who purchased them. They are not interchangeable and can’t be replicated.
thenewscrypto.com
Silvergate Layoffs 200 Employees Following FTX Domino Effect
Silvergate wrote off the $196M amount paid to Facebook as per the recent announcement. Around 40% of Silvergate Capital’s staff has reportedly been let go. Officially announcing the acquisition of Diem Group, a Facebook-affiliated firm, and its intellectual property and other technology assets essential to run the blockchain-based payment system, Silvergate made the deal public in February of last year.
thenewscrypto.com
Juno Advises Users For Self-custody Citing Custodian Partner Issues
Juno recently tweeted that its custody partner has been having issues. Users were also advised to take precautions by moving their assets off the exchange. In light of the “uncertainty” between Juno and its partner, the cryptocurrency business urged its customers to move their funds to self-custody wallets or liquidate them for fiat money. To address the problems, the corporation will bring in a new partner.
thenewscrypto.com
Digital Currency Group (DCG) Shuts Downs Wealth Division Unit
Genesis has been experiencing significant liquidity difficulty since the FTX crash. Co-founder of Gemini recently addressed an open letter to DCG CEO. Digital Currency Group (DCG), Genesis Global’s parent business, has chosen to shut down its wealth section hours after word of the layoffs spread. Genesis has been experiencing significant liquidity difficulty since the FTX crash, and this is the latest hint of concern.
thenewscrypto.com
India Government Will Soon Launch Crypto Awareness Campaign
India’s government will soon launch a crypto awareness campaign to educate investors. The government intends to educate the public about the investment risks associated with crypto. The Indian government is initiating a crypto awareness campaign to educate investors on the legality of cryptocurrencies. In India, while highlighting the risks...
thenewscrypto.com
Algorand Blockchain Completes One Billion Transactions Milestone
The team also asked the community to stay tuned for a surprise. The price of ALGO went up around 5% in the last 24 hours as per CMC. On Wednesday, Blockchain Protocol Algorand (ALGO) went up around 5% in the last 24 hours as per CMC, as the layer 1 technology was in the headlines for all the right reasons. Other than the news that it will be used to power Italy’s digital assurances platform last month.
thenewscrypto.com
Shiba Inu: $BONE Price Surged 14% in a Day
Bone ShibaSwap ($BONE) price has increased by over 14.5%in a day. Shiba Inu developer clarified the rumors around the $SHIB ecosystem. Shiba Inu Much-awaited layer 2 upgrade “Shibarium” governance toke ‘Bone ShibaSwap’ ($BONE) price has climbed by more than 35% over the last week and by over 14.5% in the last 24 hours. According to CoinGecko, the $BONE market cap surged around 12% to $240 million from the previous day.
Comments / 1