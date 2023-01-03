Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin ‘Made Everyone Mad’ Friday Before Week 17
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky enough to still have former two-time winning Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger remain involved with the team in 2022. It has been a different role than one may expect, but his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger has been an awesome one to listen to and watch throughout the organization’s tumultuous, yet exhilarating first season without him on the roster for the first time in nearly two decades. The future Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host, Spencer Te’o have done a phenomenal job throughout the year.
Sean McVay Believes Baker Mayfield’s Time With Rams Should Raise His Stock Entering Free Agency
When quarterback Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams after being released by the Carolina Panthers, the stock of the former top overall draft pick was at an all-time low. But pairing up with head coach Sean McVay and the Rams has led to Mayfield having a solid stretch in Los Angeles.
NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bengals star makes touching move to support Damar Hamlin
When Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin shockingly went into cardiac arrest and needed life-saving CPR on the field and an emergency ambulance transport to a nearby hospital during the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, players from both teams were cleary affected by the terrifying scene. And now, players from both teams are offering their support for Hamlin.
Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Feud
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe host one of the most successful sports talk shows on television. The two fierce debaters go back and forth on every episode, often sharing opposite opinions, which draws in audiences as they debate one another. This level of contention is inherent to the show, but viewers have noticed a shift in the energy lately, leading some to believe there may be a real feud brewing.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis in ICU after reportedly saving his children from drowning in swimming incident
Former Cleveland Browns star running back Peyton Hillis is in an intensive care unit after being involved in a swimming accident, according to reports. KNWA anchor Alyssa Orange reported on Thursday night that Hills was in a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida, and taken to a hospital via helicopter. Orange says that Hillis is unconscious in the intensive care unit.
NFL reportedly might offer Chiefs and Bills unique option in fallout of Damar Hamlin incident
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills still have to decide the top seed in the NFL playoffs, and in the fallout of the Damar Hamlin incident, the NFL could offer the teams a unique choice in how they proceed in the playoffs with Bills-Bengals not expected to be resumed.
Look: NFL Coach's Wife Getting Praised For Classy Gesture
In the wake of Damar Hamlin's hospitalization Monday, acts of kindness and generosity have flooded the Buffalo Bills and Hamlin family. Notable names around the league such as Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Matthew Stafford have made donations to Hamlin's charity foundation. But not all ...
When Kyle Shanahan stopped being surprised by 49ers rookie Brock Purdy
Sometimes it's easy to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy play and forget that he is a rookie. It doesn't matter if he makes a great or a poor play. A fantastic play might have you believing Purdy is a seasoned veteran ... and then you remember he isn't. The same might happen during a mistake. You might think an experienced quarterback should avoid an obvious error ... and then you remember he is a rookie.
NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs
By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
Bills seeding scenarios: with Kansas City win, Buffalo eliminated from No. 1 seed contention
The Buffalo Bills still have a chance the secure the AFC's No. 1 seed -- and it depends largely on what the Kansas City Chiefs do.
Adam Schefter Reveals What He's Hearing About NFL Schedule
Adam Schefter provided an update on how the NFL may handle the schedule. Appearing on Thursday's First Take, via The Comeback, the ESPN NFL insider said he doesn't believe the league will resume Monday's postponed game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. They stopped playing after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter.
Alabama proves it's in a different stratosphere despite 'disappointing' 2022
In August, college football fans identified Alabama as a favorite to make the College Football Playoff and potentially win the national title. The Crimson Tide, after all, returned 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson and landed five-star transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech.
NFL Insider Believes One Team Will Be 'Not Pleased' With AFC Playoff Changes
The NFL announced on Thursday that the Bills-Bengals game, which was halted after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and needed CPR and AED on the field, won't be rescheduled. Instead, the Bills and Bengals will finish the regular season having played 16 games in comparison to the rest of ...
Joe Mixon Seemingly Unhappy With NFL’s Decision on AFC Seeding
The Bengals star shared his thoughts on the league’s Thursday announcement regarding playoff seeding.
LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Shared A Wholesome Moment After Recent Lakers Win: "Skip Bayless Is Crying In His Room"
LeBron James has a lot of supporters in the world of sports, but perhaps no one is as big a believer in the King as Shannon Sharpe. The football Hall Of Famer who does NBA analysis on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, often passionately argues the case for LeBron to be considered the GOAT. Many fans troll him for it, but it would seem that all the love Shannon shows LeBron is appreciated.
Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Offer Multiple Four-Star Offensive Talents
Cincinnati's brand-new staff is eyeing some top-tier talent on the trail.
