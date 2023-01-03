Read full article on original website
Related
Nevada Appeal
Jim Hartman: It’s now Gov. Joe Lombardo
In a quick Jan. 2 mini-ceremony, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. State law required the governor to be sworn in on the first Monday of the new year – irrespective of it being a federal holiday. On Tuesday, more than...
Nevada Appeal
Lombardo spokesman: State workers get raise in budget
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo’s chief of staff said Friday state workers will get a pay raise in the new governor’s budget. “We’re evaluating the pay package for state employees for the upcoming biennium,” Ben Kieckhefer said. “It’s a work in progress but we’re committed to giving state employees a raise.”
Nevada Appeal
Lombardo declares liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency
Late Friday night, Gov. Joe Lombardo issued a proclamation declaring a liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency in Nevada. “Recent storms, along with existing supply chain issues, have delayed the delivery of propane in Nevada. These widespread delivery delays have caused a drop in propane supply. Given ongoing severe weather conditions, it is critical that Nevadans have access to adequate propane supplies,” he said in a press release.
Nevada Appeal
New commercial real estate brokerage opens in Carson City
Principals Ale Moncada, CCIM, and Samuel Douglass, CCIM, have opened their new brokerage, Nevada Commercial Group (NVCG). NVCG is a full-service commercial real estate firm providing sales, leasing, property management, and consulting services for office, retail, industrial, multifamily and land properties throughout Nevada. Moncada and Douglass brought together two top...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm
Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
Nevada Appeal
Carson Chamber Singers begin rehearsals Tuesday
Carson Chamber Singers, a performing group of the Carson City Symphony Association directed by Richard Hutton, will begin rehearsals on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the LDS Church, 411 N. Saliman Road. Performances of Handel's oratorio Israel in Egypt, with double chorus, six vocal soloists, and...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County calls emergency meeting on Monday morning to address flooding
The Lyon County Commission is calling an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Monday to approve a resolution declaring an emergency due to severe weather and flooding conditions. The resolution requests the governor to provide assistance and equipment from local state agencies such as the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and the Nevada Department of Transportation and other federal resources to assist in events that “(threaten) the health, safety, welfare and property of Lyon County residents).”
Comments / 0