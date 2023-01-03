ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
njbmagazine.com

University Hospital Welcomes New Executive Leaders

Following the appointment of Ed Jimenez, MBA as the new president and CEO of University Hospital (UH), the Newark-based healthcare facility has named two additional leaders to its executive team. In early January, UH will welcome Maria Brennan, DNP, RN, CPHQ as the new chief nursing officer and McKenzie Wilson, Esq. as the new chief legal officer and corporate secretary.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale

A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ – Three women have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of payroll funds from Atlantic Health System in Morris Plains. According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Jessica Addison, age 39, Kaleigh Kalb, age 21, of Chester, New Jersey, as well as Isabella Valentine, age 21, of Mendham Township, were arrested after an investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, The investigation revealed that Jessica Addison, now a former employee of Atlantic Health System, engaged in a scheme with both Kaleigh Kalb and Isabella Valentine to create false employee profiles. “This allowed for The post Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health appeared first on Shore News Network.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
my9nj.com

NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students

Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
WESTFIELD, NJ
insidernj.com

Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration

The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick

East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Red Bank investment advisor sentenced to 33 months in prison for securities fraud

RED BANK, NJ – A former Red Bank based investment advisor is heading to federal prison for defrauding his clients. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, a man from Monmouth County, New Jersey, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for committing securities fraud. Marchi, 55, of Red Bank, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud before U.S. District Court Judge Claire C. Cecchi on Jan. 4, 2023. “Marchi, who was previously barred from the securities industry, purported to provide investment adviser services to clients. Beginning in December 2015, he managed and controlled Precipio Capital LLC, The post Red Bank investment advisor sentenced to 33 months in prison for securities fraud appeared first on Shore News Network.
RED BANK, NJ

