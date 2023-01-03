Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
I-80 EB Exit 34 Ramp to Route 15 Closed and Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
njbmagazine.com
University Hospital Welcomes New Executive Leaders
Following the appointment of Ed Jimenez, MBA as the new president and CEO of University Hospital (UH), the Newark-based healthcare facility has named two additional leaders to its executive team. In early January, UH will welcome Maria Brennan, DNP, RN, CPHQ as the new chief nursing officer and McKenzie Wilson, Esq. as the new chief legal officer and corporate secretary.
Renowned Hudson County Cardiologist Named Medical Director
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, has announced the appointment of Raashan Williams, M.D. to the position of Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson...
Public officials turn out for CarePoint Health at Department of Health hearing
A who’s who of Hudson County politicians turned out in force to support CarePoint Health’s bid to transition its ownership to a non-profit organization Tuesday at a public hearing of the state Health Planning Board. The hearing, held at CarePoint Health’s Christ Hospital, concerned the hospital system’s pending...
Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale
A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ – Three women have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of payroll funds from Atlantic Health System in Morris Plains. According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Jessica Addison, age 39, Kaleigh Kalb, age 21, of Chester, New Jersey, as well as Isabella Valentine, age 21, of Mendham Township, were arrested after an investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, The investigation revealed that Jessica Addison, now a former employee of Atlantic Health System, engaged in a scheme with both Kaleigh Kalb and Isabella Valentine to create false employee profiles. “This allowed for The post Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health appeared first on Shore News Network.
my9nj.com
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
insidernj.com
Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration
The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
What? The Best Bakery in New Jersey is at a Gas Station
It's true, a delicious bakery at a gas station in New Jersey, only in New Jersey. I had to ask friends about this and if they've ever been there. To my surprise, a whopping YES, several times is what I've heard. What?. Why haven't I ever heard of this bakery...
Former N.J. official admits defrauding health care fund of millions of dollars
The former manager of a publicly-funded state program and a woman who aided him admitted Wednesday that they defrauded it of more than $4.5 million, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office. Harry Pizutelli, 64, of Edison, and Maritza Flores, 45, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to...
3 Women Stole $71K From Morris County Atlantic Health Using Bogus Timecard Scheme: Prosecutor
A former Atlantic Health System employee and two other women were arrested after concocting a scheme involving bogus time cards that resulted in the theft of more than $71,000, authorities in Morris County announced. Jessica Addison, 39, and Kaleigh Kalb, 21, of Chester, as well as Isabella Valentine, 21, of...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
NJ.com
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 21-27, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Nov. 21-27, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
roi-nj.com
Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick
East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
theobserver.com
Nutley switches from volunteer to paid fire chief; unclear whether Meola ordeal contributed to move
A nearly century-old tradition ended Jan. 3 when the Nutley Township Board of Commissioners voted to designate a paid “full-time member” of the Fire Department as its chief. Up to now, the township — which deploys both volunteer and salaried firefighters — has made a practice of picking...
Red Bank investment advisor sentenced to 33 months in prison for securities fraud
RED BANK, NJ – A former Red Bank based investment advisor is heading to federal prison for defrauding his clients. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, a man from Monmouth County, New Jersey, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for committing securities fraud. Marchi, 55, of Red Bank, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud before U.S. District Court Judge Claire C. Cecchi on Jan. 4, 2023. “Marchi, who was previously barred from the securities industry, purported to provide investment adviser services to clients. Beginning in December 2015, he managed and controlled Precipio Capital LLC, The post Red Bank investment advisor sentenced to 33 months in prison for securities fraud appeared first on Shore News Network.
COVID cases are rising in NJ: Free test kits are now available
With COVID cases on the rise across New Jersey the Hunterdon County Health Department will host a free test kit distribution event on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren, no registration is required. Households will get up to four rapid antigen test kits.
NBC New York
Hospitals to Cancel Elective Procedures, Discharge ASAP as Nurse Strike Looms: Sources
Time is running out, with just five days left from the possibility of New York City nurses going on strike at seven major local hospitals — but the nurses union says not all of those hospitals were at the negotiating table on Wednesday. Hospital sources told NBC New York...
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
fox5ny.com
NY, NJ residents moving out in high numbers in 2022, but to where?
NEW YORK - The annual 2022 United Van Lines National Movers study is out but it wasn't good news for New Jersey or New York. The Garden State ranked first on the list of Most Moved From States, with New York listed as third. JERSEY CITY, NJ - JANUARY 1:...
