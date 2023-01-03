Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
8 Ohio medical updates
ASCs and gastroenterology practices have been taking off in Ohio, with several updates in the state since Nov. 22. 1. Cincinnati-based TriHealth affiliated with Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute to improve cardiovascular care in the state. 2. Mentor, Ohio-based Ophthalmic Physicians Inc. partnered with management services organization Sunvera...
beckersasc.com
West Virginia hospital 1st in state to receive GI Genius modules
West Virginia University Health System's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown became the first in the state to receive Medtronic's GI Genius endoscopy modules. The hospital received five modules as part of the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program for colorectal cancer screening which launched in February 2022, according to a Jan. 6 news release from the health system.
beckersasc.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield potentially cutting ties with Ascension ASCs
A contract between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Austin-based Ascension Texas is set to expire Jan. 31, forcing 10 Texas hospitals, 10 ASCs, two medical centers and 32 hospital-based clinics out of network, according to a Jan. 4 report from MySanAntonio. Most of the potentially affected centers are...
beckersasc.com
5 Texas Heart Institute leaders to know
The Texas Heart Medical Group recently rebranded to the Texas Heart Institute, a preventative cardiology practice that has been serving the state for over 60 years. Here are five Texas Heart Institute leaders to know:. 1. Eduardo Hernandez, MD, has been practicing cardiology since 2000. He specializes in coronary, peripheral...
beckersasc.com
Vermont physicians urge state to keep limits on THC potency
Numerous Vermont physicians and physician organizations are asking state legislators to keep the current cap on THC potency in cannabis products, Vermont Business Magazine reported Jan. 5. The physicians and organizations who have made this recommendation include Vermont's Cannabis Control Board, physicians from the Vermont Medical Society, the American Academy...
beckersasc.com
Montana hospitals suffering from anesthesiologist shortages
Montana's health systems have been suffering from a shortage of anesthesiologists, which has only worsened due to COVID-19, according to a Jan. 6 report from the Billings Gazette. In October, the Billings (Mont.) Clinic needed 35 more full-time anesthesiologists to meet patient needs. Over the last two decades, the need...
beckersasc.com
Iowa physician accused of unsafe practicing must pay penalty
Davenport, Iowa-based dermatologist Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah, MD, has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training after being accused of unsafe practices, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Jan. 5. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Gangadhariah with practicing in a way harmful to the public due to his...
beckersasc.com
New York gastroenterologist to pay $1.4M for Medicare billing fraud
Great Neck, N.Y.-based gastroenterologist Morris Barnard was sentenced to 30 months in prison and must pay $1.4 million for a Medicare billing fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 5. In March, Dr. Barnard pleaded guilty to submitting more than $3 million in bills to Medicare for gastroenterological procedures...
