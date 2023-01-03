ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota expected to hire former Gophers starter as DL coach

Minnesota is expected to hire Winston DeLattiboudere as the program’s next defensive line coach, per On3. This will be DeLattiboudere’s return to Minnesota as he was a former defensive lineman for the Golden Gophers from 2015 to 2019. DeLattiboudere, who is 24 years old, will be replacing Brick Haley as Minnesota’s defensive line coach. Haley left Minnesota for Purdue this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Glenwood City schools closed Friday due to threat

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools in Glenwood City are closed Friday due to a threat. According to the Glenwood City Police Department, a threat was emailed to Glenwood City School District staff and students on Thursday. The Police Department said in a release the threat was being investigated, but...
GLENWOOD CITY, WI
River Falls Journal

2022 in Review: Remains of three men go unclaimed

On Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, a small group of people including St. Croix County Medical Examiner, Patty Schachtner and Pastor Larry Szyman gathered at the small county cemetery bordering 185th Avenue in New Richmond to bury the unclaimed ashes of three men, Scott Ulman, Gary Tepe and Gerald Sternberg. “Today...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell poaches defensive coach from Minnesota HC PJ Fleck's staff, per report

Luke Fickell is new to Wisconsin, but not the B1G. He likely knows the rich-standing and under-the-radar rivalry between Wisconsin and Minnesota on the football field. The 1st-year Badgers’ coach might have added a bit more fuel to the fire to next season’s battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. As if there wasn’t animosity between the Fickell and Gophers’ coach PJ Fleck to begin the season.
MADISON, WI
fox9.com

Man dies after apartment fire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person died after an apartment fire in Minneapolis early Thursday morning, authorities said. The Minneapolis Fire Department says it responded to a fire alarm and reports of smoke in a multi-story residential apartment building on the 1500 block of Portland Avenue around 2:15 a.m. When...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

