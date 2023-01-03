ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Minnesota

Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
ROCHESTER, MN
tctmd.com

Top Endovascular News of 2022

Among the top peripheral endovascular intervention stories for 2022, none was bigger than the unveiling of long-awaited results from the BEST-CLI trial (BESTCLI; 49 Down), a comparison of surgery versus endovascular therapy. Paclitaxel once again remained in the headlines with 5-year data from the international IN.PACT Global Study showing no increased mortality risk with paclitaxel drug-coated balloons (DCBs; 28 Down).

