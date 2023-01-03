ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Governor Calls For ‘Meaningful Conversation’ On Legalizing Marijuana In Inaugural Address

By Kyle Jaeger
marijuanamoment.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 55

David DeMoss Sr.
3d ago

the only ones against FULL legalization of weed are the ones who have their sticky hands in the pockets of big pharmaceutical, alcohol and for profit jail/prison. the best governor since Tommy Thompson.

Reply(1)
30
Dale Smith
2d ago

Voss and Johnson need to get out of the caveman times and get with the program. Wisconsin is losing so much tax dollars to Illinois and Michigan and these two people don't see that.

Reply(2)
14
David DeMoss Sr.
3d ago

the only ones against FULL legalization of weed are the ones who have their sticky hands in the pockets of big pharmaceutical, alcohol and for profit jail/prison.

Reply(6)
13
