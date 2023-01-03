ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

kubcgold.com

Explorers Take Not-So-Safe Trip into Old Grand Junction Coal Mine

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history and history of mining, you'll find that there are plenty of old, abandoned mines all across the state. However, most of these mines are closed to the public, and for good reason.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

More snow on track to arrive Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our brief break from the snow will last one more day, then snow is back in the forecast on Friday. Our next weather maker is a large, rapidly-intensifying area of low pressure off the northern California Coast on Wednesday evening. This storm system will track eastward on Thursday. It bring snow to us on Friday.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County Commissioners increase landfill dump fees

More than one hundred more migrants arrived near the coast of Key Largo on Tuesday. New York City says that Colorado is sending migrants their way, but it's not clear how many are going. Son of University of Northern Colorado President killed in avalanche. Updated: 6 hours ago. The President...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Funeral home operators sentenced for selling body parts

(MONTROSE, Colo.) — Two women who operated a funeral home in Montrose, Colorado were sentenced on Jan. 3 to federal prison for illegally selling body parts or entire bodies without the consent of the families. According to documents from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Megan Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, stole the bodies or […]
MONTROSE, CO
KREX

Grand Junction Chief of Police down to 2 candidates

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The City of Grand Junction is hosting an event for the two finalists for Chief of Police this week. Previously, the city had three finalists, but one candidate withdrew his application. The two final candidates remaining include Matt Smith, Interim Chief of Police for the City of Grand Junction, and […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Early morning semi accident injured at least one

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An early Monday morning crash between a car and a semi truck mangled the car and injured at least one person on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. Monday morning, say police. The Grand Junction Police Department says that a semi truck was...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Grand Junction credit card fraud

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community identifying a person believed to have used a fraudulent credit card at various locations. Two males made a purchase at the Lucky Me Convenience store at 29 Road and Patterson Road using a fraudulent credit card on the […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Next winter storm arriving tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery. Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft. GJPD officers responded […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Delta County searching for missing duck hunter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Bad weather forced Delta County Sheriff’s Office to dial back its recent search for a man who went missing just days before the Christmas holiday. Wayne Phillips, age 51, went out for a day of duck hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area on Dec. 21, but he never […]
DELTA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction woman gets the gift of life thanks to a stranger

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction woman has a new lease on life after a complete stranger volunteered to become a living organ donor. Laura Patricks received a life-changing diagnosis 14 years ago, after moving to Grand Junction from Denver to be closer to be with her parents. An infection she had been fighting for six months landed her in the St. Mary’s Emergency Room just after moving, where things went from bad to worse.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94kix.com

Colorado Outdoors Western Slope Montrose

Have you heard about Colorado Outdoors? I first did when I went for a work event. It was the Colorado Outdoors Medical Center ground breaking. Set to open sometime in 2023. I also went for a work event at Mayfly Outdoors, Ross fly Reels. They were the winner last year of the Monday Morning Mugging event, where we deliver coffee.
MONTROSE, CO

