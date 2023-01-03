ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andrei Tapalaga

All South Koreans To Become Two Years Younger Over Night As Age System Is Scrapped

All babies born on New Year's eve will be considered 2 years old since birthPhoto byImage by 나오 임 from Pixabay. The South Korean government has decided to scrap the traditional age system of counting ages which has been used for many years by them, and adopt the international system used by almost the whole world. This change will knock one or two years off people’s ages on official documents but could take time to seep into daily life.
News Breaking LIVE

New Zealand Government Announces Cigarette Ban

The country of New Zealand has announced that it will begin banning any sales of cigarettes to anybody born after 2008. The ban will be a lifetime ban in an attempt to avoid anybody born after 2008 from becoming smokers, according to the New York Times.
tobaccoreporter.com

Montenegro Raises Excise Duty on Cigarettes

Montenegro increased the excise duty on cigarettes, tobacco and e-cigarettes effective Jan. 1, according to SeeNews. Duty increased from €44 ($46.71) per 1,000 cigarettes to €47.50 per 1,000 cigarettes. Cut tobacco duty increased to €55 from €50, and smokeless tobacco duty increased to €145 from €100.
The Conversation UK

Deforestation: proposed EU import ban may fail to protect tropical rainforests and farmers – here’s how it should work

Most European consumers’ shopping baskets tend to include items linked to deforestation in tropical regions, involving agricultural commodities such as beef, soybeans, palm oil, cocoa, rubber, coffee, timber and paper. These so-called “forest-risk” commodities are used in thousands of consumer goods ranging from hamburgers to chocolate bars.
tobaccoreporter.com

Serbia: Cigarette Prices Increasing

The price of all types of cigarettes in Serbia will increase by RSD10 ($0.09) per pack, effective Jan. 1, according to Serbianmonitor.com. Cigarette prices have increased twice a year since the excise duty schedule was adopted in 2020. Prices will continue to increase until 2025 with the goal to align Serbia with EU standards.

