Read full article on original website
Related
China admits its Covid deaths are 'huge' and 70% of Shanghai's 25m residents have been infected
The steep rise in infections came after years of Beijing's 'zero-Covid' approach was abruptly stopped last month with little warning, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
All South Koreans To Become Two Years Younger Over Night As Age System Is Scrapped
All babies born on New Year's eve will be considered 2 years old since birthPhoto byImage by 나오 임 from Pixabay. The South Korean government has decided to scrap the traditional age system of counting ages which has been used for many years by them, and adopt the international system used by almost the whole world. This change will knock one or two years off people’s ages on official documents but could take time to seep into daily life.
Brazilian couple jailed in Lebanon for smuggling cocaine in their stomachs
Brazilian nationals Igor dos Santos and his wife Juliana Nunes are facing drug smuggling charges in Lebanon after they were arrested December 19. Each was had half a kilo of cocaine in the abdomen.
Immigrants (migrants) becoming U.S. citizens at a higher rate, according to recent research
The Migration Policy website states that about 84.8 million people are immigrants and U.S.-born children, which equates to 26 percent of the U.S. population, based on the 2021 Current Population Survey (CPS) (source).
South Korea police find Chinese man missing after being sent to COVID quarantine
SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - South Korean police found on Thursday a Chinese man who went missing after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, and said he would be taken to a quarantine facility and could later be charged under a disease control law.
New Zealand Government Announces Cigarette Ban
The country of New Zealand has announced that it will begin banning any sales of cigarettes to anybody born after 2008. The ban will be a lifetime ban in an attempt to avoid anybody born after 2008 from becoming smokers, according to the New York Times.
tobaccoreporter.com
Montenegro Raises Excise Duty on Cigarettes
Montenegro increased the excise duty on cigarettes, tobacco and e-cigarettes effective Jan. 1, according to SeeNews. Duty increased from €44 ($46.71) per 1,000 cigarettes to €47.50 per 1,000 cigarettes. Cut tobacco duty increased to €55 from €50, and smokeless tobacco duty increased to €145 from €100.
Factbox-China to reopen borders, including with Hong Kong, after 3 years
Jan 6 (Reuters) - China will reopen its borders on Sunday, including with its special administrative region of Hong Kong, after nearly three years of COVID-19 closures and restrictions.
Deforestation: proposed EU import ban may fail to protect tropical rainforests and farmers – here’s how it should work
Most European consumers’ shopping baskets tend to include items linked to deforestation in tropical regions, involving agricultural commodities such as beef, soybeans, palm oil, cocoa, rubber, coffee, timber and paper. These so-called “forest-risk” commodities are used in thousands of consumer goods ranging from hamburgers to chocolate bars.
Anxious lunar new year period in China as millions travel while Covid spreads
Dora Wang* longs to see her family over lunar new year, but despite the recent scrapping of Covid travel restrictions across China she has decided against travelling the 286 miles (461km) from Beijing to her home city, Dalian, in the north-east. “I am really worried because the train stations will...
What the return of Chinese tourists means for the global economy
In the years before Covid, China was the world's most important source of international travelers. Its 155 million tourists spent more than a quarter of a trillion dollars beyond its borders in 2019.
China to open border with Hong Kong for first time in 3 years on Sunday
HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China will reopen the border with its special administrative region of Hong Kong on Sunday for the first time in three years, as it accelerates the unwinding of stringent COVID rules that have battered its economic growth.
tobaccoreporter.com
Serbia: Cigarette Prices Increasing
The price of all types of cigarettes in Serbia will increase by RSD10 ($0.09) per pack, effective Jan. 1, according to Serbianmonitor.com. Cigarette prices have increased twice a year since the excise duty schedule was adopted in 2020. Prices will continue to increase until 2025 with the goal to align Serbia with EU standards.
Comments / 0