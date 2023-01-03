ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant

TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Expressway Construction Project Starts Monday

A major highway construction project starts Monday. The Broken Arrow Expressway will be down to two lanes in both directions between Lewis and the southeast corner of the downtown loop. The $15 million project will completely resurface the highway, and it is expected to last most of the year. The...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TFD responded to apartment fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Two apartment units have been damaged and two others have...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
CATOOSA, OK
News On 6

12-Year-Old In Custody, Accused Of Stabbing 9-Year-Old Brother

A 9-year-old boy has died after being stabbed, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the boy's 12-year-old sister is in custody and is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice. Investigators say officers were called to the home near East 66th Place and Riverside Drive around 11:45 p.m. in response to reports of a stabbing. When they arrived EMSA, and Tulsa Firefighters were already on the scene and performing CPR on the boy.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TFD responds to second house fire, hours apart

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating a house fire in Tulsa. It’s the second house fire that the Tulsa Fire Department has responded to on Monday. Crews were called to the home near E. 21st and 129th. Smoke was seen billowing from the roof as firefighters arrived. A...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Boy, 9, Stabbed To Death; 12-Year-Old In Custody

---- Police say a juvenile is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Tulsa apartment complex on Thursday night. According to police, officers were called to the complex near East 66th Place and Riverside Drive around 11:45 p.m. in response to reports of a stabbing involving juveniles. Police say...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

9-year-old boy dies after being stabbed by 12-year-old sister, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police confirm that a 9-year-old boy has died after being stabbed by his sister at an apartment complex in south Tulsa. Police say they responded to an apartment complex near 64th and Peoria for a stabbing call and when they arrived, EMSA and firefighters were already performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Fire At Vacant Home In Tulsa

Investigators with the Tulsa Fired Department are looking into what caused an early-morning housefire on Thursday. According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at a home near Archer and I-244 at around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters say they could see flames shooting from the roof when arrived on the scene. According to officials, it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control and at one point the porch collapsed, but no firefighters were hurt.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy