Read full article on original website
Related
power98fm.com
These Were The Most Diverse Cities And Towns In North Carolina In The Year 2022
Diversity is an integral part of our society. But let’s face it, some places are more diverse than others. So if diversity is a priority for you in choosing a place to settle down then you will want to keep reading. The researchers at HomeSnacks.com ranked all 138 cities and towns in North Carolina by using Census data from the 2016-2020 American Community Survey data from the US Census. Using this data the researchers calculated the HHI for each city. They did this by finding the racial breakdown of a city in percentage, squaring them, and then adding the squares together. This left us with scores ranging from 2,854 to 9,408. From there they ranked each city based on the HHI with a lower score being more diverse than a high one. And that brings us to the most diverse cities and towns in North Carolina.
power98fm.com
It’s A Mystery: Dozens of Dead Vultures Discovered Surrounding North Carolina Water Tower
It’s eerily reminiscent of a scene from my most hated movie of all time “The Birds”. The Alfred Hitchcock film quite literally scarred me for life as an eight-year-old. This one has a little more of a mystery component to it. Wildlife experts were left perplexed after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, a town in North Carolina near Raleigh. This is according to a report from Raleigh news station WRAL. Almost all of the deceased birds were located at the water tower within a radius of 100 yards. Normally it’s the vultures preying on dead animal carcasses that you see.
2/3 of NC’s counties now colored orange on CDC map with highest COVID-19 levels
A total of 68 counties were in the orange zone in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map updated Thursday night — including every county in the CBS 17 viewing area but four.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Authorities Seized Enough Fentanyl In 2022 To Kill Every Resident Three Times
Just how big of an issue in North Carolina is Fentanyl? Well, the Charlotte Observer reports that the Department of Homeland Security Investigations seized enough fentanyl that it would be capable of killing every resident three times. That was 222 pounds that were seized this year. And that same statistic applies to South Carolina as well. That accounts for an increase of 800% from what was seized in 2020 in both states, and over 200% more than in 2021. These statistics come from the Department of Homeland Security.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
power98fm.com
North Carolina City One of the Worst For An Active Lifestyle
Everybody at the beginning of the year has body goals. One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is working out. They want to lose weight or live a healthier lifestyle and there are cities throughout the country that are the best and worst for an active lifestyle. As the new year begins, the top 2 New Year’s resolutions for Americans are “exercising more” and “losing weight.” Does that even surprise you? Nah! Even though they make those resolutions 80-90% of people fail to keep their resolutions each year.
Check your tickets! Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball drawing
One North Carolina resident is $1 million richer after matching the five white balls on Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials said.
power98fm.com
Multiple North Carolina Cities Determined To Be Least Walkable
It’s not shocking, as it’s one of the main complaints we hear about Charlotte. Public transit and walkability. And I get it. But I also understand that Charlotte wasn’t designed that way and will most likely always be a city meant to be driven. It’s simply too spread out as our other cities in our state. But when I realized that pretty much every major city in North Carolina was ranked as “least walkable” well then it must be worse than I thought.
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, months after $1M win
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Shelby woman doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan told lottery officials. “But it did.” The 41-year-old bought her winning Diamond […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
kiss951.com
Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight
There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
kiss951.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
Mysterious Sea Creature Spotted Along North Carolina Coast
Commenters debated online what the large creature could be.
Tornado watch remains for 10 NC counties as warning expires
A tornado watch has been issued for multiple North Carolina counties as strong storms move through the state.
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
North Carolina man wins $200,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man is $200,000 richer after buying a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday identified Willie Baker Jr. of Creedmoor as the latest big winner of its Lincoln game. He bought his $5 ticket from a Family Fare in Butner and claimed his prize […]
WXII 12
Triad infectious disease experts provide COVID-19 update
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in North Carolina and in the Piedmont Triad region, infectious disease experts are calling on the community to brace for a wave to come. "The XBB 1.5 recombinant virus has been a predominant virus in the Mid-Atlantic and...
More people moved to the Carolinas in 2022. Where did they come from?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Notice some new faces in the neighborhood or moving vans last year? United Van Lines said that's because the Carolinas were a popular destination for people to call home in 2022. The moving company shared the results of its 46th annual National Movers Study, which found...
wfmynews2.com
North Carolinians can get a free bike helmet. Here's how
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina organizations can apply for free helmets and it's all part of an annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative to encourage more children to wear helmets. The N.C. Department of Transportation will give free protective headwear to organizations across the state to distribute to youth cyclists. Organizations...
WITN
Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down. No one was home...
Comments / 4