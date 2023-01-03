Unfortunately, the urban and societal decay created by Democrats and their abandonment of everything once considered decent And positive about American culture has finally arrived in Moore county. The shootings, drag events and general undermining of our culture and history has arrived on our doorstep. 20 years ago Democrats promised through President Obama a fundamental change in America, well they’ve delivered. This is what it looks like. drive-by shootings, murders, increased drug deaths, attacks on our electrical grid, Violence in our. schools, ideological brainwashing of our Young. The American flag, tradition, patriotism, fiscal responsibility, self-reliance, Sovereignty Are now all considered signs of extremism. On the plus side, in history books the United States will become a lesson on how to drag a good country Into the gutter. Is there any wonder why anti-depressants would be the number one seller for prescription drugs?
