Fresno County, CA

Missing 86-year-old Fresno County man Ulysses Carr found dead

ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

Ulysses Carr, an 86-year-old Fresno County man who authorities had been searching for since November, has been found dead.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Carr's body was found in a dry ponding basin near Sumner and Blythe Tuesday morning.

That's southwest of Fresno between Easton and Raisin City.

Carr's cause of death is still under investigation.

Deputies say it appears his body had been in the ponding basin for a long time.

Carr disappeared on November 25 after going for a walk with his dog.

He was last seen near his home off Muscat and Valentine.

The dog returned the next day, but Carr did not.

The area where his body was found is about 5 miles from his home.

Loved ones say Carr's wife also passed away while he was missing.

They believe she died from a broken heart.

MCLopez
3d ago

Awww...that's too bad, was hoping he was ok. They are both back together now, she probably sensed it. RIP. 🙏🏼

