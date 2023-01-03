ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Backstage RAW Notes on The Bloodline Plans, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair, Edge and Cody Rhodes, More

By Marc Middleton
 4 days ago
Mickie James Says Jordynne Grace Has Been An Amazing Knockouts Champion, Hypes Hard To Kill Showdown

Mickie James is ready to face her toughest challenge yet, a Knockouts title showdown with Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill. James spoke about the match during her recent interview with Busted Open Radio, and what it will mean if she loses on her Last Rodeo in pro-wrestling. You can see James’ full thoughts on Grace, who she calls one of the best Knockouts champions in history, in the highlights below.
The Viking Raiders Attack Top WWE Stars After SmackDown

Friday’s WWE SmackDown was headlined by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The first SmackDown of 2023 went off the air with The Usos retreating to the ramp to raise their titles in the air. After SmackDown on FOX went...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: The First Episode of 2023

The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Tonight’s show will see Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally planned for last month but delayed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. The Royal Rumble build will also continue tonight as Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis battle in a qualifier to determine who joins WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bryan Danielson Heel News, AEW Dynamite Producers and Coaches for This Week

Bryan Danielson officially worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle in his home state of Washington. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Danielson was listed as a heel internally on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. As seen at this link, Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution.
WASHINGTON STATE
WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged

Dominik Mysterio of the WWE announced his engagement on his Instagram page on January 2. Mysterio posted a picture of himself and his significant other, Marie Juliette, holding hands and a ring on her finger. As seen below, Mysterio appeared in a vignette on Monday Night Raw this week. He...
Tony Schiavone Names The Moment He Knew It Was The Beginning Of The End For WCW

On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW announcer the exact moment he believes started the ultimate downfall of WCW, which went out of business in 2001 and was purchased by WWE. It was the controversial...
Kenny Omega Forgives Will Ospreay, WWE Star Congratulates Omega

New IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega says he has forgiven Will Ospreay. As noted, Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Omega defeat Ospreay in a bloody bout to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. You can click here for photos and clips from the match.
Tommy Dreamer Shares Story Of Bumping Into Mercedes Moné In Mexico

IMPACT star and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer shared a story on today’s Busted Open Radio of a time he ran into Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) in Mexico City, where The Boss was training lucha-libre. Dreamer adds that this was before the pandemic occurred and Mercedes was taking some time away from WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Backstage News on WWE’s Interest In NJPW Star

WWE officials are reportedly interested in NJPW star Hikuleo. A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE higher-ups have expressed internal interest in signing Hikuleo. It was noted that the interest has been there for months. Furthermore, in a situation similar to Finn Balor helping Dragon Lee get the ball rolling on signing with WWE, word is that intermediaries have been used to express interest to the talent themselves in many cases, including this one.
Jade Cargill Reaches One Year As AEW TBS Champion

Jade Cargill has remained one of AEW’s most dominant superstars. The Baddies leader currently holds a 47-0 record since her 2021 debut and has run through a slew of top opponents including Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, Willow Nightingale, Leyla Hirsch, and Athena to name a few. More importantly, Cargill...
Backstage News from WWE Meeting, WWE Going Private Again?, Vince McMahon Notes, More

WWE officials held their “all hands on deck” meeting at company HQ this afternoon, but this was not a talent meeting. The meeting was held via call. The meeting was held to address Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE Board of Directors, and his plans to pursue a sale of the company. The meeting was originally scheduled to begin at 3:30pm ET, but it didn’t start until 3:45pm ET, and ran for around 10 minutes. WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan, and President & CFO Frank A. Riddick III, led the call.
Full Lineup For This Friday’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature top superstars like Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Britt Baker in action. As a reminder immediately following Rampage AEW will be holding their Battle of the Belts V television special. Check it out below.
Wall Street Reacts to Potential WWE Sale and Return of Vince McMahon

WWE stock jumped in after-market trading following the news on former WWE Champion & CEO Vince McMahon is planning his return to the company for a potential sale. WWE stock opened at $70.31 and then closed at $72.04 at 4pm ET today. In after-hours trading, the stock is currently up 11.40% as of this writing, at $80.25 per share. The current 52-week high for the stock is $81.63.
Producers Revealed For Last Night’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

Last night WWE invaded the FedEx Forum in Memphis Tennessee for an episode of their weekly flagship program, SmackDown. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the show, which you can check out below. -Jason Jordan produced the promo segment between the Bloodline and Kevin Owens,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Backstage News on Plans for the Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay Feud, AEW to Cover the First Match?

AEW and NJPW reportedly have a series of matches planned for Will Ospreay and new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Omega capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title from Ospreay in their second-ever singles bout, the first being Omega’s win over Ospreay at PWG All-Star Weekend XI on December 12, 2015.
NJPW – NOAH Joint Show Announced for Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night Two

Night Two of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event will be a joint show with New Japan and Pro Wrestling NOAH talents. The two companies confirmed the news today. A press conference to announce the full card will be held on Friday, January 6 at 3am ET via the official NOAH YouTube channel.
NJPW Confirms KAIRI vs. Mercedes Moné Match, Moné Promo for Battle In The Valley

NJPW has officially announced the debut match for the former Sasha Banks. As noted, Mercedes Moné made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, turning on IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, right after her successful title defense over Tam Nakano. Moné then challenged KAIRI to a title match at the upcoming NJPW Battle In The Valley event. You can click here for footage of the debut, along with post-show comments and more notes from Moné.
SAN JOSE, CA

