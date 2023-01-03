ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror"

Watch: North West & Friends Dress Up as TLC for Halloween. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter paid tribute to Michael Jackson on TikTok. In a video posted to her and her mom's joint account Dec. 9, North appears in her lavish family home and shows off her lip-synching, dancing and music video acting skills with one of her friends to the late singer's 1988 hit "Man In The Mirror."
OK! Magazine

Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video

Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Shows Off Weird Dance Moves In Confusing Clip As Fans Grow Concerned Of Endless Social Media Rants

The saga of Britney Spears' weird social media posts continue. On Tuesday, December 20, the pop star took to Instagram to share more odd dancing videos and naked photos, both of which were accompanied by equally strange captions about her recent trip to Mexico. "Nights in Mexico - I’ve been there alone a couple of times and honestly have no idea how I did it … it’s a hot spot !!!" Spears began the caption of the video, which showed her grooving in a red and black mini dress, her messy blonde locks in her face. "But with what I’ve...
E! News

Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas

Watch: Lindsay Lohan on Falling For Christmas SEQUEL Rumors!. Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The Freaky Friday star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.
96.9 KISS FM

North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH

North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
Upworthy

Olympic figure skater takes viral Wednesday Addams dance for a spin

"Wednesday" is the new Netflix series taking over the airwaves. The show is a spinoff of the "Addams Family" where Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, is now a much older teen sent away to school at Nevermore Academy. In episode four, Wednesday attends a school dance where she has some...interesting dance moves.This dance seems to be occupying everyone's free time as they learn to perfect it. Celebrities from Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West to Camila Cabello and Lady Gaga have all tried their hand at recreating this now iconic dance. But Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva added a new spin to the dance—literally.
realitytitbit.com

North West sings with Sia for ‘impressive’ cover at Kardashian holiday bash

North West shows off her singing skills by making a special duet with singer-songwriter Sia at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party. This year’s Christmas Eve party was hosted by Kourtney Kardashian. The famous Kardashian property turned into a magical Winter Wonderland. There were tons of red everywhere, lights, and gingerbread houses – no small detail was missed.
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Channels ‘Baby One More Time’ School Girl Style In Plaid Skirt For Flight To NYC

Britney Spears took a note from her fashion past while getting ready for her latest trip. Making a fashion statement, the star donned a plaid miniskirt that looked like it could have been plucked off the set of her “Baby One More Time” music video. The pop star, 41, delighted fans as she showed off her Millenium-inspired travel ensemble in one of her zippy outfit videos posted to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 12.
Harper's Bazaar

Gigi Hadid Shares a Rare Photo Of 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai For New Year's

Gigi Hadid is very careful about how much she shares on social media when it comes to her two-year-old daughter Khai, but she gave fans a glimpse of her family's New Year's Eve plans this weekend. In a picture on her Instagram Stories, the toddler was show in her cute pajamas with one tiny hand through the strap of a sparkling gold Prada handbag.
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Unveils Her Natural Shoulder-Length Hair Without Extensions

Au Naturale! Kim Kardashian gave fans a rare glimpse of what her hair looks like without a blowout and Rapunzel—like extensions. In a TikTok video shared via her joint account with her daughter, North West, on December 24, the mother-daughter duo is seen lip-syncing "Baby, It's Cold Outside," with Kardashian, 42, showing off a shoulder-length […]
OK! Magazine

Mariah Carey Cozies Up To Longtime Love Bryan Tanaka & Twin Children To Ring In Boxing Day

Christmas may be over, but Mariah Carey is still celebrating! On Monday, December 26, the chart-topping superstar rang in Boxing Day with longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan."Happy Boxing Day! ❄️🎄❤️ (Every day is a celebration! 🎉🎉🎁)," Carey, 52, captioned her Instagram carousel, featuring her getting cozy with her man, 39, and posing alongside the children she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon in front of twinkling lights. MARIAH CAREY DECLARES SHE WANTS HER 2 KIDS TO HAVE 'EVERYTHING THEY WANT' FOR CHRISTMASTanaka, whom Carey has been dating since 2016, made sure his girlfriend felt the...
Glamour

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump on Tropical Vacation With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are soaking up the last days of the holiday season with a sunny babymoon in paradise. Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) and Pelphrey (Ozark) launched their relationship on Instagram back in May, just a year after Cuoco’s divorce from her 4-year marriage to Karl Cook. The lovebirds made their red carpet debut in September 2022, where they were both nominated for Emmy Awards.
papermag.com

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Premiere Party in Polaroids

It's that time of year again: RuPaul's Drag Race is back to grace our screens every Friday night for the foreseeable future. Tonight's two-part series premiere airs on a new channel — MTV — and has the largest cast the show has ever seen, introducing 16 new queens to the Werk Room. And they're competing for the show's biggest prize yet: $200,000.
