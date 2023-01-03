Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
BRUINS 2021 FIRST-ROUNDER EJECTED FOR CHECKING TO THE HEAD IN BRONZE MEDAL GAME (VIDEO)
During the first period of Thursday's Bronze Medal Game between Sweden and the United States, Boston Bruins 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for checking to the head. Lysell went to make a hit on Kenny Connors, but catches the LA Kings prospect...
Sporting News
USA vs. Sweden final score, results: Chaz Lucius' OT winner lifts Americans to World Juniors bronze
The 2023 World Juniors bronze-medal game had it all. A total of 15 goals scored, multiple lead changes and tons of sloppy defensive play. But at the end of it all, the United States walked away with a bronze medal, defeating Sweden 8-7 in overtime of a wild bronze-medal game in Halifax.
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Thatcher Demko criticizes IIHF refs for making ‘worst call I’ve seen in a long time’
Vancouver Canucks goaltender (and Team USA alumnus) Thatcher Demko took to Instagram to call out the referees at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for a goaltender interference call they made against the United States during the second period of Wednesday’s semifinal game against Team Canada. The officiating crew...
chatsports.com
FTB: Canada goes for gold
Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans and fans of teams with Maple Leafs on their jerseys!. Last night Canada handed the United States their posteriors in the World Juniors semi-finals, winning 6-2 to go on and face off against the Czech Republic tonight in the gold medal game of the 2023 World Junior Championships.
chatsports.com
Kulich Wins Silver at 2023 World Junior Championships
Buffalo Sabres prospect Jiu0159í Kulich won a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, as Czechia had an outstanding tournament but ultimately fell in overtime to Canada. Noah Östlund, Isak Rosén and Sweden finished fourth, dropping the bronze medal game to the United States in a thrilling...
markerzone.com
AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF
A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
chatsports.com
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV for Friday's game at LCA
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.
chatsports.com
Morning Skate: Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs
Going to be honest: I’m not looking forward to this one. Detroit is on their third game in four nights on the road after another loss to a division rival not nearly as good as the one they face here and the Leafs will want to show their Hockey Night in Canada crowd a good time.
Yardbarker
Red-hot Alex Ovechkin reaches magic number in chase of Gretzky
Alex Ovechkin lit the lamp for the 809th time in his illustrious NHL career during the Washington Capitals’ 6-2 win over the Columbus Black Jackets Thursday. Ovechkin continues to inch closer to the NHL all-time goal record with a red-hot streak. His goal Thursday was his seventh in the last four games. He has scored 16 goals in his past 14 games and 21 over his past 23 games.
Hockey's Oldest Business – Since 1847
Stick-making factories have been around for the better part of two centuries in Canada. Roustan Hockey's is 175 years in the making. Here's its full story.
