chatsports.com

FTB: Canada goes for gold

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans and fans of teams with Maple Leafs on their jerseys!. Last night Canada handed the United States their posteriors in the World Juniors semi-finals, winning 6-2 to go on and face off against the Czech Republic tonight in the gold medal game of the 2023 World Junior Championships.
chatsports.com

Kulich Wins Silver at 2023 World Junior Championships

Buffalo Sabres prospect Jiu0159í Kulich won a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, as Czechia had an outstanding tournament but ultimately fell in overtime to Canada. Noah Östlund, Isak Rosén and Sweden finished fourth, dropping the bronze medal game to the United States in a thrilling...
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF

A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
PITTSBURGH, PA
chatsports.com

Morning Skate: Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs

Going to be honest: I’m not looking forward to this one. Detroit is on their third game in four nights on the road after another loss to a division rival not nearly as good as the one they face here and the Leafs will want to show their Hockey Night in Canada crowd a good time.
Yardbarker

Red-hot Alex Ovechkin reaches magic number in chase of Gretzky

Alex Ovechkin lit the lamp for the 809th time in his illustrious NHL career during the Washington Capitals’ 6-2 win over the Columbus Black Jackets Thursday. Ovechkin continues to inch closer to the NHL all-time goal record with a red-hot streak. His goal Thursday was his seventh in the last four games. He has scored 16 goals in his past 14 games and 21 over his past 23 games.
WASHINGTON, DC

