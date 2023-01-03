SAN DIEGO – The Aztec women's basketball team (12-3, 2-0) hosts UNLV (13-3, 3-0) Saturday at 1 p.m. inside Viejas Arena. • SDSU's 12-3 start is the Aztecs' best since the 1995-96 season. • The Aztecs host UNLV (13-3, 3-0) Saturday afternoon, the only team in the conference with...
SAN DIEGO – The Aztec women's basketball team (12-3, 2-0) defeated Nevada (4-8, 1-1) 80-70 inside Viejas Arena Thursday evening. SDSU shot 55 percent from the floor and 53 percent from three to help the Aztecs earn their 10th double-digit win of the year. "We're still learning and trying...
SAN DIEGO – The San Diego State women's swimming and diving team opened the new year with a double dual meet at the Aztecs Aquaplex on a rainy Thursday morning and came away with matching 127-118 wins over Incarnate Word and Cal State East Bay. With the wins, the...
