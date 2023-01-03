A Florida-based brunch restaurant has opened in River Oaks District. Little Hen, a posh, English-inspired restaurant that serves breakfast and brunch items daily, offers a photogenic setting for decadent morning meals.Located in the former East Hampton Sandwich Company space, the restaurant occupies approximately 2,700-square-feet with a 1,000-square-foot patio. Owner Enrique Altamirano has decorated the restaurant with a variety of elements that will look great on social media — floral prints, dark leather couches, chandeliers, and more. Also contributing to the upscale atmosphere is the restaurant’s dress code. Described on the Little Hen website as “smart chic,” it prohibits all diners...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO