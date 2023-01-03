Read full article on original website
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Manna Bread from Heaven brings from-scratch pastry bar, bistro menu to Commerce Street
The new space features work nooks, a bistro menu, a pastry bar and conference space. (Courtesy Manna Bread from Heaven) Chef Christin Morse celebrated the opening of Manna Bread from Heaven's new bistro location at 306 Commerce St., Tomball, on Dec. 23. The artisan bakery was previously located in the Northpointe area since 2017 and has expanded at its new Tomball home to include a sit-down cafe.
Locally owned Zash Cafe brings Indo-Pakistani street food to Missouri City
Zash Cafe, which serves Indo-Pakistani street food such as the sev puri, opened in mid-December. (Courtesy Zash Cafe) Zash Cafe, an Indo-Pakistani street food restaurant, opened mid-December at 2887 Dulles Ave., Missouri City, owner Rafiya Malek said. Rafiya said she runs the restaurant with her mother, Yasmin Malek, who cooks...
Posh, English-inspired restaurant serves up serves up all-brunch and afternoon tea in River Oaks District
A Florida-based brunch restaurant has opened in River Oaks District. Little Hen, a posh, English-inspired restaurant that serves breakfast and brunch items daily, offers a photogenic setting for decadent morning meals.Located in the former East Hampton Sandwich Company space, the restaurant occupies approximately 2,700-square-feet with a 1,000-square-foot patio. Owner Enrique Altamirano has decorated the restaurant with a variety of elements that will look great on social media — floral prints, dark leather couches, chandeliers, and more. Also contributing to the upscale atmosphere is the restaurant’s dress code. Described on the Little Hen website as “smart chic,” it prohibits all diners...
Texas’ best ice cream shop isn’t ice cream at all: report
We're all screaming for ice cream in the new year and at any time during the year but have you ever thought of what spot in your state is the best of this tasty creamy cold treat?
Owners of Dragon Bowl C to open new Asian-style coffeehouse in Downtown Conroe
Kôfē Num Pang will move into the former location of Verneles New Orleans Bakery at 3030 N. Main St. in Downtown Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The owners of Dragon Bowl C Noodle Bar are planning to open a new Asian-style coffeehouse called Kôfē Num Pang. The new restaurant will move into the former location of Verneles New Orleans Bakery Cafe at 3030 N. Main St. in Downtown Conroe.
Nails R Us brings nail, beauty services to Magnolia
Nails R Us' services include manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials and eyebrow and lash services. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails R Us, located at 13774 Jordan Lewis Way, Ste. 200, Magnolia, held a soft opening Jan. 5, according to owner Larry Pham. The salon’s services include manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials and eyebrow and...
Houston eatery named one of the best buffets in the country: report
Come one come all, don't bring anything but your wallet and an empty stomach, and be ready to dine at some of the best buffets in the country.
Marco's Pizza is now serving in Montgomery
Marco's Pizza opened Dec. 13 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Marco’s Pizza) Marco's Pizza, located at 19970 Eva St., Ste.,104, Montgomery, opened Dec. 13. The eatery offers build-your-own pizza options as well as traditional options such as all meat and deluxe. The menu includes pizza bowls and cauliflower crust options. This location offers catering. 936-276-6040. www.marcos.com.
Blue Bell Ice Cream announces return of one of their most requested flavors
BRENHAM, Texas — Tin Roof... rusted. Blue Bell Ice Cream has announced the return of one of its most requested flavors, Tin Roof, for 2023 with a brand-new carton design. Tin Roof is a vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.
Hot Houston boutiques unload huge discounts in beloved shopping event benefitting MD Anderson
A cherished annual sale is back with some serious discounts for savvy shoppers. Houston fashionistas are ready to flock to the Sale for gorgeous finds for a fraction of their original price. The ninth annual shopping extravaganza features Houston's premier boutiques, all at one location, with discounted merchandise this weekend at Bayou City Event Center. Discounts start at 20 percent and reach up to 75 percent from more than 50 of Houston's most popular boutiques, including Bumble and Brim, Christy Lynn Collection, Frock Shop, J. Landa Jewelry, Pomp & Circumstance, Clorinda Antinori, Emilia Collection, Kendra Scott, Hunter Bell, Saint Lo...
Eater
Shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House to Transform into New Oyster Bar this Spring
Pappas Restaurants is breathing new life into the former home of Little Pappas Seafood House, which shuttered in 2020 and has sat vacant since. The iconic Houston restaurant group announced it will reopen as Little’s Oyster Bar this spring, a brand new, chef-driven seafood concept with a spotlight on oysters, caviar, and raw seafood.
Popshelf to open new discount store location in Humble
On Dec. 12, developer New Quest Properties announced the lease acquisition for a new Popshelf location in Humble. (Courtesy Popshelf) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she...
Jersey Mike’s Subs announces opening date for new Cypress location
Jersey Mike's Subs serves custom-made sub sandwiches with an assortment of toppings and ingredients. (Courtesy Jersey Mike's Subs) A new location of Jersey Mike’s Subs is set to open Jan. 11 at 8940 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress, officials said in a news release. As part of the grand opening festivities from Jan. 11-15, customers with an eligible coupon can make a minimum $3 donation to Postma and Birkes elementary schools in exchange for one regular sub.
Aristoi Classical Academy Cypress expands with new library
Aristoi Classical Academy Cypress held a ribbon cutting Dec. 6 for its new library. (Courtesy Aristoi Classical Academy) Aristoi Classical Academy Cypress, an open-enrollment public charter school, held a ribbon cutting Dec. 6 for its new library at 12332 Perry Road, Houston. America’s ER+ and Urgent Care is sponsoring the library this year and next with more than $10,000 donated to the library, according to a news release.
Paris Baguette opens bakery in Katy Asian Town
Paris Baguette features several pastries on its menu, including fruit bites and donuts. (Courtesy Paris Baguette) Paris Baguette, a neighborhood bakery cafe, opened a new location in Katy Asian Town Dec. 19. The bakery is located at 23119 Colonial Pkwy., Ste. B-6, Katy. The business has goals to establish the...
bluebonnetnews.com
El Burrito Restaurant family loses two matriarchs
The Medina family of Cleveland, Texas, owners of El Burrito Restaurants in Cleveland and Liberty, recently suffered a great loss with the passing of two matriarchs in a month’s time. The El Burrito restaurant in Cleveland was first founded by the late Henry May and Paula Lynn McGee, who...
'Adventurous' Japanese eatery Money Cat now open at Kirby Grove
The Hotate Chawanmushi at Money Cat involves serving a steamed egg custard with corn and chive taiyaki. (Courtesy Kimberly Park) After a soft opening in December, a grand opening will take place Jan. 7 for Money Cat, the newest concept from Chef Sherman Yeung and the team behind Tobiuo Sushi & Bar in Katy. The eatery is located at the Kirby Grove development, 2925 Richmond Ave., Ste. 140, Houston.
Cards, line dancing and bunko: Tomball Community Center offers classes, fellowship for seniors
During a typical week, the Tomball Community Center can have 350-400 visitors. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During any given week, there could be a dozen events on the calendar for the Tomball Community Center, ranging from cards to line dancing. Manager Rosalie Dillon, who has been with the center for eight years, is in charge of it all.
Gringo's breaks ground on Conroe location
Gringo's has broken ground on the Conroe location next to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen off I-45 N. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Gringo's Tex-Mex has broken ground in Conroe as of early January. NewQuest Properties first announced a Gringo’s location would open in the Conroe Waterfront Center at I-45 and Drennen Road in...
Chick-fil-A in Braeswood Place to expand drive-thru area, make space ‘more efficient’
Chick-fil-A located in Braeswood Place, at West Holcombe Boulevard and Buffalo Speedway, will undergo a 4,529-square-foot restaurant remodel, according to restaurant officials and information from Houston Department of Planning and Development. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A Holcombe) In order to make its services "more efficient," the Chick-fil-A located in Braeswood Place has plans...
