Sharon Gay Rice Miller Spafford
Sharon Gay went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 28, 2022 at her home in Durant, Okla., at the age of 81. She was born to Mallory and Juanita Rice on February 26, 1941 in Durant. Sharon was a free spirit who enjoyed life to...
Linda Lois Berry
Linda was born in Dallas on March 14, 1951. She passed from this life on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She grew up in Irving, Texas, and raised her family there before moving to Denison, Texas, in 1999 and finally to Mead, Okla. in 2019. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Girl Scout, friend and most of all a Child of God.
Laverne McDonald
Laverne McDonald passed from this life on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the age of 90. She was born on October 1, 1932 on 12 mile prairie north of Durant, Okla., to Lonnie Richard and Sarah Florence (James) McDonald. She was a longtime resident of Durant. She enjoyed traveling, reading,...
Charley Pugh
Charley Odell Pugh, of Atoka, Okla., passed from this life on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the age of 77. He was born on Saturday, April 7, 1945 in Caney, Okla., to Henry Newman and Lydie Annie (Coppell) Pugh. He married Janice Fay (Pittman) Pugh on November 17, 1962 in...
Cynthia Stafford
Cynthia Denice Stafford was born Monday, June 27, 1960 in Durant, Okla., to Vernon “Bunk” Stafford and Dorothy (Wilson) Stafford. She passed from this life on Monday, January 2, 2023 in Durant at the age of 62. Cynthia grew up and attended school in Bokchito. She loved spending...
Sustainable Durant announces first event of 2023
DURANT – Sustainable Durant is excited to present its first event of the new year featuring three dynamic speakers and a group of organizations committed to offering students and residents the latest information on the explosion of green jobs happening now. The event is free and open to the public and will take place on January 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 at Durant’s Main Public Library.
Marriage licenses – Dec. 28, 2022-Jan. 3, 2023
Presented by Why We Care, here are the marriage licenses filed for in Bryan County during the week of Dec. 28, 2022-Jan. 3, 2022:. • Michale Chase Broyles and Chelsea Ann Hutchinson. • Justin Anthony Warner and Amanda Lupe Hernandez. • Francisco Becerra Martinez and Evelia Trujillo Ramirez. • Robert...
