A new state legislative session begins in a week. Texas lawmakers must decide what to do with a large surplus of funds.Photo byJeremy DoddridgeonUnsplash. The 88th Texas legislative session is set to begin in the coming week, and state legislators have already filed a large number of bills. Fox 4 says one of the main priorities for the session will be the state budget, which currently has a surplus of at least $27 billion. Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker Dade Phelan have all stated that this surplus should be used to benefit taxpayers, though they differ on the specifics.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO