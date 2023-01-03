Read full article on original website
Energy bill filed in upcoming Texas legislative session
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With less than a week to go before the start of the Texas Legislative session, a lot is at stake. Republicans once again control both chambers and will have their hands full addressing thousands of bills over the next few months. One bill that will be debated could have lasting impacts on […]
KFDM-TV
New Texas law gives senior citizens, people who are disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to people who are disabled or over the age of 65. KEYE was told the new law will help people stay in their homes. The biggest question, though, is how will schools be able to recoup the expected loss in revenue.
These bills could have a direct impact on East Texas agriculture
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — State Representative Cody Harris has filed two bills for the 88th Texas legislative session involving agriculture, with one of them being HB 1075. “This bill profits foreign governments or companies that are owned or controlled by a foreign government from owning agricultural land in the state of Texas,” said State Representative Cody […]
KXAN
Report: State law enforcement jobs not competitive enough with local pay
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state workforce audit released Tuesday recommended continuing increasing salaries for certain state law enforcement employees in Texas, citing the need to retain employees and remain competitive with local jurisdictions. The annual report from the State Auditor’s Office provided insight into salary and retention trends for...
Washington Examiner
New Texas property law gives elderly and disabled residents tax break
Elderly and disabled residents of the Lone Star State can enter the new year enjoying a property tax break given by a new law. Senate Bill 12, which went into effect at the start of 2023, will limit the amount of money in property taxes that school districts can impose on residents who are either at least 65 or are disabled. The bill already passed both the House and the Senate during the 2021 legislative session and was penned by Republican State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, according to CBS Austin.
Austin Chronicle
Rep. Donna Howard, HD 48
Rep. Donna Howard has a mind swimming with ideas for the next session. Up first, as part of the Appropriations Committee that manages the state budget, she's looking at the unique financial situation before Texas – a $27 billion surplus. "It should be something more strategic rather than knee-jerk property tax relief." Gov. Greg Abbott wants half the surplus spent on lowering property taxes, but that would mean "busting the cap" – going beyond the state's constitutional spending limit for the next two years.
Texas Legislative Session Kicks Off with Surplus Funds and Controversial Priorities on the Agenda
A new state legislative session begins in a week. Texas lawmakers must decide what to do with a large surplus of funds.Photo byJeremy DoddridgeonUnsplash. The 88th Texas legislative session is set to begin in the coming week, and state legislators have already filed a large number of bills. Fox 4 says one of the main priorities for the session will be the state budget, which currently has a surplus of at least $27 billion. Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker Dade Phelan have all stated that this surplus should be used to benefit taxpayers, though they differ on the specifics.
State of emergency in Texas: Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?
The state is facing some serious problems. Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.
Governor Abbott wants new laws for criminals who cut off ankle monitors
Governor Greg Abbott in a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan claims that in recent months Nestor Hernandez and Zeric Jackson were released on parole yet went on to commit murders
Gov. Abbott calls for legislative action to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors, prioritize their arrest
TEXAS, USA — With Texas' 88th Legislative Session beginning next week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking lawmakers to crack down on parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. On Thursday, Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan calling for state lawmakers to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest.
Dems And Reps Agree On One Thing: Killing The STAAR Test
Perhaps the one issue generating the most bipartisan support in Texas politics might be a desire to see the state standardized testing radically reformed or entirely eliminated. Both Republicans and Democrats have criticized the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) Test for years. Since its creation, STAAR has...
KSAT 12
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
Former Texas House District 87 representative dies
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a social media announcement made by Texas House District 87 Representative Four Price, former House District 87 Representative David Swinford of Dumas died over the weekend. “I deeply appreciate his service to our community and state,” Price said in the post, “He leaves a tremendous legacy and is […]
okcfox.com
Texas school district vows to 'oppose' school choice despite overwhelming community support
ODESSA, Texas. (CITC) — As parents across the country fight for more influence over their children's education, one Texas public school district is vowing to block parents from using their own tax dollars to send their children to private schools. The Ector County Independent School District (ECISD), located in...
Coalition Led By Former Speaker Bonnen Dies
On Tuesday, business groups disbanded a coalition aimed at reviving Chapter 313, that was to be headed by former Speaker Bonnen. In 2019, the 86th Lege Session attempted to reauthorize Chapter 313, a tax incentive program for corporate relocations, for another 10 years, but the effort failed. In an email...
keranews.org
Gov. Abbott makes former Dallas County commissioner a felony judge
Koch recently lost reelection as county commissioner in a North Dallas district. He was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to Criminal District Court No. 2. Abbott announced the appointment on Wednesday. That judgeship was formerly held by Nancy Kennedy, who won election in November to an appeals court. Koch had...
news4sanantonio.com
New state laws going into effect in 2023
San Antonio- Residents in the Alamo City can expect changes to several new state laws going into effect in 2023. The laws passed and signed during the 87th Texas Legislature include changes to property taxes, building codes, and air pollution rules. New Property Tax Code Revisions. Among the biggest items...
Significant Changes Happening to Texas ID and License This Year
Texas is making a major change to its license and identification cards. The changes include a fresh look that comes with security features. "Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license with a gold star, a valid passport, or U.S. military ID to travel by air in the U.S."
Florida and Texas, the Far-Right Axis
Both helmed by conservative governors, the two states represent radically different futures for the country. At the crux of the nation’s hyperpartisan political and culture wars stand Texas and Florida, the far-right Republican axis, whose right-wing trifectas not only survived the midterms but emerged stronger, bolder, and bigger. While the widely expected GOP “red wave” fizzled in much of the nation, Texas added two seats to its predominantly Republican congressional delegation and Florida, until recently a purple battleground state, fell fully into Republican hands.
Texas ag agency says climate change threatens state’s food supply
A new Texas Department of Agriculture report also points to other factors that are making it harder for Texans to access and afford food, including wages falling behind rising costs of living.
