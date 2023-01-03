ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie Pass, WA

kentreporter.com

Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment

A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mill Creek DV stabbing leaves woman in life-threatening condition

MILL CREEK, Wash., January 5, 2022—Officers with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call Wednesday morning, later it was determined a stabbing, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek. By the time officers...
MILL CREEK, WA
seattlemedium.com

Road Rage Rises In Washington

Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
WASHINGTON STATE
Seattle, Washington

Police Seize Loaded Gun, Suspected Fentanyl After Chasing Dealer Through Westlake Park

Police seized a loaded handgun and suspected fentanyl from a 22-year-old man after officers spotted a man dealing narcotics downtown on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., officers saw the man passing suspected fentanyl for cash at 3rd and Pike Street. When officers tried to contact the man he led them on a brief foot chase through Westlake Park, and tossed chairs and tables in the path of pursuing officers, only to stumble and fall to the ground.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party

PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Motorcycle rider killed in accident on I-5

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A motorcycle crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Marysville man. The Washington State Patrol says the rider was on I-5 NB near the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit Saturday evening, December 31st, when he attempted to make a lane change. The rider lost control...
MARYSVILLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Officers Seize Handguns After Arresting Four Men in Stolen Car

Police seized four handguns on Tuesday after officers tailed the four men in a stolen car from the Central District to Tukwila. Around 10:30 p.m., Community Response Group officers were patrolling near the Judkins Park neighborhood when they spotted the four men in a stolen Hyundai sedan. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away.
SEATTLE, WA

