kentreporter.com
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek DV stabbing leaves woman in life-threatening condition
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 5, 2022—Officers with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call Wednesday morning, later it was determined a stabbing, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek. By the time officers...
seattlemedium.com
Road Rage Rises In Washington
Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
Man stabbed with rusty screwdriver in the Rainier Valley
SEATTLE — A man in his 20s was stabbed in the forearm with a rusty screwdriver Thursday evening. Police were called to the 4200 block of South Chicago Street in Seattle’s Rainier Valley shortly after 5:30 p.m. and found the injured man. Seattle Fire Department medics treated the...
5 teens arrested at The Commons at Federal Way after strongarm robbery, driving stolen car
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five teen males were arrested at The Commons at Federal Way Thursday afternoon after they were spotted driving a stolen car that was connected to a robbery. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the 2200 block of Franklin Avenue Northeast in the Eastlake neighborhood...
Tacoma to pay $1.25M to man injured in high-speed police chase
The City of Tacoma has agreed to pay $1.25 million to a man injured in a high-speed police chase. The Tacoma News Tribune reports the suit alleged a Tacoma police officer initiated a dangerous and unnecessary pursuit in 2018. In his police report, officer Matthew Riche saw Rhoneasha Mitchell speeding...
Everett police seize guns, drugs, thousands in cash while making arrest
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police seized several guns, drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash while making an arrest of a man wanted on nine counts of unlawful possession of a firearm last week. According to the Everett Police Department, the Violent Crime Reduction Unit saw the man putting...
Mason County deputies capture suspect in fatal shooting
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office has captured a man wanted in a fatal shooting Monday in the Tahuya area. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Elijah Ualika and three women lured a man into a secluded area near Lake Christine where he was shot multiple times and killed.
Moonlighting Snohomish County deputy resigns after being charged with organized retail theft
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A now-former Snohomish County deputy is charged with organized retail theft after allegedly stealing from a south Everett Home Depot over the course of several weeks, last summer. Jeremie Zeller, 46, of Lake Stevens was moonlighting as a security guard at the store at the...
Shoplifter arrested in Tukwila after parking next to police station
A man was arrested in Tukwila after shoplifting at a convenience store, then returning to his car that he parked next to the police station, according to the Tukwila Police Department. Officers were quick to respond when they received a call from the business next door, where they found the...
Blood trail leads Seattle police to shooting victim
SEATTLE — A trail of blood led Seattle police officers to a man who had been shot in the leg in the Miller Park neighborhood. At 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to reports of gunshots in an alley in the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East. When officers...
Deputies arrest assault suspect after chase through Pierce County in stolen car
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by a Tacoma Police Department K9 and other law enforcement agencies in arresting an assault suspect after a chase in Pierce County on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s department, a 911 caller at noon reported a “suspicious” white Range Rover with plastic covering...
californiaexaminer.net
Women Were Stabbed Inside A Bothell Apartment The Suspect Spent Hours Barricading Himself
On Wednesday, there were terrifying moments inside a Bothell apartment as police claim a man brutally stabbed a lady before barricading himself inside for many hours. On the Bothell-Everett Highway, a complex was the scene of the standoff. With what were deemed to be “life-threatening injuries,” the woman was transferred...
Seattle, Washington
Police Seize Loaded Gun, Suspected Fentanyl After Chasing Dealer Through Westlake Park
Police seized a loaded handgun and suspected fentanyl from a 22-year-old man after officers spotted a man dealing narcotics downtown on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., officers saw the man passing suspected fentanyl for cash at 3rd and Pike Street. When officers tried to contact the man he led them on a brief foot chase through Westlake Park, and tossed chairs and tables in the path of pursuing officers, only to stumble and fall to the ground.
KOMO News
Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party
PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
Seattle woman receives 60 months of community custody for 1997 killing of newborn son
SEATTLE — A Seattle woman was sentenced Friday to five years of community custody after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter last year for leaving her newborn son in a trash can at a Lake City gas station in 1997, where he was found dead. Christine Warren, 52, was arrested...
Multi-car crash blocks eastbound SR 512 in Puyallup for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A multi-car crash blocked the eastbound lanes of State Route 512 in Puyallup on Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash near South Meridian at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The lanes reopened at about 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported. ©2023...
KGMI
Motorcycle rider killed in accident on I-5
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A motorcycle crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Marysville man. The Washington State Patrol says the rider was on I-5 NB near the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit Saturday evening, December 31st, when he attempted to make a lane change. The rider lost control...
Seattle, Washington
Officers Seize Handguns After Arresting Four Men in Stolen Car
Police seized four handguns on Tuesday after officers tailed the four men in a stolen car from the Central District to Tukwila. Around 10:30 p.m., Community Response Group officers were patrolling near the Judkins Park neighborhood when they spotted the four men in a stolen Hyundai sedan. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away.
Parkland partygoers wrestle gun away from neighbor who returned home to get another
PARKLAND, Wash. — Deputies said partygoers wrestled a gun away from a suspect who lived across the street from a Parkland home after he fired a shot at a man. The suspect then went home and grabbed another gun before deputies arrived, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
