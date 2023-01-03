Outside Online has published its list of the '29 best outdoor festivals in 2023' and several happenings in Colorado made the cut to be featured. Their list uses a month-by-month approach to provide a guide for readers looking to attend outdoor festivals throughout the year. While most Colorado events were found among the 'honorable mentions', several were selected as featured events of a given month (inclusion of 'honorable mentions' brings the total number of events on the list to 63).

