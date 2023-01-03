ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

ESPN Western Colorado

Arizona to Colorado: The Tale of the Traveling Tree Lizard

An ornate tree lizard had quite the adventure recently, after accidentally hitching a ride from Arizona to Colorado in a traveler's suitcase. According to the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center, an individual discovered the stowaway lizard in their luggage soon after returning home from a trip. The person had been in Arizona where they were celebrating Christmas.
ARIZONA STATE
OutThere Colorado

3 Colorado events found on list of country's best 'outdoor festivals'

Outside Online has published its list of the '29 best outdoor festivals in 2023' and several happenings in Colorado made the cut to be featured. Their list uses a month-by-month approach to provide a guide for readers looking to attend outdoor festivals throughout the year. While most Colorado events were found among the 'honorable mentions', several were selected as featured events of a given month (inclusion of 'honorable mentions' brings the total number of events on the list to 63).
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Chili’s Restaurants In Colorado Have Stopped Serving This Very Popular Item

Chili’s restaurants in Colorado and around the country stopped serving this extremely popular comfort food menu item. What's the deal?. Sing it with me... I want my baby back baby back baby back... Chili's, baby back ribs. A song that made us all want to dine at the popular Texas-based Chili's restaurants. Don't worry, the baby back ribs are safe, but here's an awesome behind-the-scenes making of that iconic jingle to make you smile before breaking the bad news.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Colorado Funeral Home Owner And Mom Convicted Of Selling Body Parts In 800+ Bodies

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Montrose, Colorado, funeral home operator and her mother have been sentenced in a body-snatching case that involved more than 800 dead bodies, many of which were supposed to have been cremated but were instead sold as body parts to scientific researchers around the world.
MONTROSE, CO
Craig Daily Press

Rising eggs costs passed on to local restaurants and customers

New state regulations and the avian flu are causing egg prices to soar across the state, forcing some local restaurants to raise the prices of their egg-based items to cover their own costs. Following passage of a new state law in 2020, Colorado egg producers who have more than 3,000...
COLORADO STATE
