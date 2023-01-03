Read full article on original website
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health SystemMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Yankees announcer Michael Kay considers leaving ESPN Radio, opening door for longshot ‘Mad Dog’ comeback
Michael Kay is considering giving up his day job. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports “Kay is seriously contemplating retiring from his ESPN New York show after more than two decades on the air, according to sources.”. At the end of September, Kay’s multi-million dollar contract with...
NFL schedule: Updated playoff picture, standings, Wild Card Weekend matchups | Chiefs chase No. 1 seed, Jaguars or Titans in AFC South?
Welcome to Week 18 in the NFL. A pair of nationally-televised games Saturday kick off the final weekend of the regular season:. Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:30 p.m. ET. UPDATE 2:40 PM: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports: Raiders’ RB Josh Jacobs, listed as questionable for today’s game due...
Ex-Yankees slugger challenges Aaron Judge to hitting contest
Well, this is different. Not totally unexpected, but definitely different. Former MLB slugger Jose Canseco wants to take on New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. On Friday, the 58-year-old Canseco tweeted a video of himself taking BP with the following caption: “Aaron judge I am getting ready for you let’s see if you can hit a baseball as far as I can hit a softball I doubt that very much let me know when you’re ready we’ll do the competition for charity.”
Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig
Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
NFL Week 18 picks: New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Will Eagles clinch NFC East, No. 1 seed?
It’s the final week of the regular-season finale, and the Eagles (13-3) and Giants (9-6-1) are preparing to square off against one another at Lincoln Financial Field. Despite both teams already clinching playoff berths, they are coming into the game at opposite ends of the spectrum. The Eagles have...
Giants have ‘a playoff defense’ in Wink Martindale’s first season | Will he get a chance to be a head coach?
Wink Martindale has interviewed for head-coaching jobs before and he might again this offseason. He did, after all, come to East Rutherford and proved that the heavy-blitz scheme he ran so successfully with the Baltimore Ravens could work with the Giants, too. It wasn’t just about talent, it was also about the system and the men who teach it.
Giants’ Super Bowl star: Daniel Jones is playing with a ‘chip on his shoulder’ and Giants are in ‘great position’ for playoffs
As the Giants head into their regular-season finale against the Eagles on Sunday, one of their former stars believes quarterback Daniel Jones is “maturing” before our eyes and says the team is in “great position” going forward. “I think he has a chip on his shoulder,”...
MLB beat writer debunks rumor about Yankees free-agent reliever Aroldis Chapman
Here’s a name you’ve haven’t heard mentioned much this offseason: Aroldis Chapman. The free-agent left-hander isn’t expected to return to the New York Yankees after losing his job as closer to Clay Holmes. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Sure, someone will take a...
Hall of Famer says Daniel Jones could be Giants’ franchise QB
Warren Moon is drinking the Kool-Aid. The Pro Football Hall of Famer believes Daniel Jones could be a franchise quarterback for the New York Giants. Consider what Moon told TMZ:. “I think he finally has the coach now that figured out what his strengths and weaknesses are, and he’s taking...
Giants’ Graham Gano hopes to add to a list of memorable kicks that include a 78-yarder he ‘expected to make’
Stick around for 13 seasons as an NFL kicker and you’re sure to have a treasure trove of memories. Graham Gano, who is in his 13th season overall and third with the Giants, has lots of them filed away. The Giants, of course, know a lot about one of...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is back, but we might not have heard the last of Gardner Minshew
PHILADELPHIA – Inside the practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex on Friday morning, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was back in his usual spot, stretching in the first row of players. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was directly behind him — a symbolic formation as the Eagles prepare to face the Giants on Sunday with their playoff fate at stake.
What channel is Las Vegas Raiders game today vs. Chiefs? (1/7/2023) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 18
The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meet the Las Vegas Raiders, led by quarterback Jarrett Stidham, in an NFL Week 18 AFC West football game on Saturday, January 7, 2023 (1/7/23) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs (13-3) have clinched the AFC West and...
BetRivers Ohio promo code: Claim $500 second chance bet for NFL, NBA, and more on January 7
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. To mark its arrival in Ohio, this BetRivers promo code is offering a $500 second chance bet to new users for a busy...
Week 18 DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $200 on Saturday’s NFL games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There are two NFL Week 18 games on Saturday this week, and using our DraftKings promo code gives you the chance to win...
NFL rumors: Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury, Texans’ Lovie Smith on the hot seat | Black Monday LIVE UPDATES
Week 18 is here. Which means several NFL head coaches are about to lose their jobs. UPDATE 3:07 PM: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports: “Concerned that he’ll be the second consecutive one-and-done Texans coach, Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second season, per sources.”
Jets’ Sauce Gardner explains plan to honor Bills’ Damar Hamlin with powerful tribute
A few days ago it would have been impossible to picture the Jets’ best young player wearing a Bills jersey on the field before this weekend’s season finale in Miami. But given the unprecedented events of this week, seeing Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in a Bills jersey Sunday should make even the biggest Jets fan smile.
AL contender interested in trading for Yankees’ Gleyber Torres?
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reports the Chicago White Sox are shopping for a second baseman and could be ready to wheel and deal with the New York Yankees. In the trade market, they could target players such as Brandon Lowe of the Rays, Brendan Rodgers of the Rockies, Gleyber Torres of the Yankees and Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Eagles load up on defense; Jets beef up offense in latest 1st-round mock
Another day, another mock draft. This one comes from Pro Football Network, which is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. At No. 13, the New York Jets are expected to pick Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson,...
ESPN talking head claims Giants’ Daniel Jones is top-5 QB and insanity ensues
Daniel Jones has played well lately and most recently helped the New York Giants to a 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts that secured his team’s first playoff berth since 2016. But is he a top-5 quarterback? That’s the controversial opinion ESPN’s Max Kellerman had Wednesday on “First Take.”...
