Well, this is different. Not totally unexpected, but definitely different. Former MLB slugger Jose Canseco wants to take on New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. On Friday, the 58-year-old Canseco tweeted a video of himself taking BP with the following caption: “Aaron judge I am getting ready for you let’s see if you can hit a baseball as far as I can hit a softball I doubt that very much let me know when you’re ready we’ll do the competition for charity.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO