New York City, NY

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was 'seriously wrong' after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger challenges Aaron Judge to hitting contest

Well, this is different. Not totally unexpected, but definitely different. Former MLB slugger Jose Canseco wants to take on New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. On Friday, the 58-year-old Canseco tweeted a video of himself taking BP with the following caption: “Aaron judge I am getting ready for you let’s see if you can hit a baseball as far as I can hit a softball I doubt that very much let me know when you’re ready we’ll do the competition for charity.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig

Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Giants have 'a playoff defense' in Wink Martindale's first season | Will he get a chance to be a head coach?

Wink Martindale has interviewed for head-coaching jobs before and he might again this offseason. He did, after all, come to East Rutherford and proved that the heavy-blitz scheme he ran so successfully with the Baltimore Ravens could work with the Giants, too. It wasn’t just about talent, it was also about the system and the men who teach it.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Hall of Famer says Daniel Jones could be Giants' franchise QB

Warren Moon is drinking the Kool-Aid. The Pro Football Hall of Famer believes Daniel Jones could be a franchise quarterback for the New York Giants. Consider what Moon told TMZ:. “I think he finally has the coach now that figured out what his strengths and weaknesses are, and he’s taking...
NJ.com

AL contender interested in trading for Yankees' Gleyber Torres?

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reports the Chicago White Sox are shopping for a second baseman and could be ready to wheel and deal with the New York Yankees. In the trade market, they could target players such as Brandon Lowe of the Rays, Brendan Rodgers of the Rockies, Gleyber Torres of the Yankees and Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

NJ.com

