Hyde Park, UT

Seven earthquakes in three days reported near Idaho-Utah border

By Andrew Weeks The Herald Journal
 2 days ago

Another earthquake was reported Monday, this one near Hyde Park.

According to Katherine Whidden, research scientist with the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, Cache Valley has experienced seven earthquakes in the past three days, each ranging in magnitude from 1.9 to 2.9.

“Not too big, but there have been a few of them and not in an area that we normally have them,” she said.

The one reported at 10:50 p.m. Monday was 2.9.

She said the quakes were not aftershocks—smaller quakes following a large one—but rather separate rumblings, each with the relative same magnitude and all related to the Wasatch fault system.

“It might be a swarm rather than a mainshock aftershock sequence,” she said, “but certainly all related.”

Whidden said this doesn’t mean there are more earthquakes in the region than normal—small quakes happen all of the time, she said—but because they have hit areas where there’s more people, it has generated some discussion.

The Herald Journal previously reported about a quake that happened Monday morning near Benson.

According to the United States Geological Survey, that quake was reported at 6:37 a.m. with a 2.6 magnitude, the hypocenter about a mile and a half below the Earth’s surface.

USGS’s website states an earthquake of this magnitude is not widely felt and unlikely to cause damage.

Whidden said no damage was reported in the tremor that happened Monday night as well.

