El Reno, OK

El Reno Tribune

Richard D. Thompson

Born in El Reno, Oklahoma, on November 19, 1941, Richard D. Thompson was son of Maurice Ellsworth Thompson Sr. and Blanche L. Samuelson Thompson of Calumet, Oklahoma. Richard was a Vietnam era Army…
EL RENO, OK
El Reno Tribune

Melva Stephenson Whitfield

Melva Jean (McNatt) Stephenson Whitfield was born Aug. 3, 1945, in Chickasha to Melvin and Wanda (Vance) McNatt. She passed away Jan. 3, 2023, in Yukon at the age of 77. Melva grew up in Binger and…
CHICKASHA, OK
Z94

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City

One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street. Oklahoma City Police confirm that they...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Okarche thumps 2A #1 Pocola

TULSA – The 130-mile ride home to Okarche was considerably more enjoyable Friday for the Lady Warriors than it could have been. Okarche salvaged a win in the Tournament of Champions earlier that day by dominating Pocola 56-40 in the seventh-place game of the girls’ bracket. But it...
POCOLA, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman

12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and Highway 152...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
ADA, OK

