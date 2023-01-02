Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
El Reno Tribune
Richard D. Thompson
Born in El Reno, Oklahoma, on November 19, 1941, Richard D. Thompson was son of Maurice Ellsworth Thompson Sr. and Blanche L. Samuelson Thompson of Calumet, Oklahoma. Richard was a Vietnam era Army…
Frozen pipes burst in Oklahoma City University’s athletic facility, destroys basketball court
An old man win winter is causing an unexpected and costly surprise for Oklahoma City University as the institution becomes the latest victim of a frozen pipe burst.
Edmond North basketball player Laci Steele is the Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week (Dec. 19-25)
By Buck Ringgold Laci Steele will definitely remember what a year 2022 was for herself. In March, the Edmond North senior basketball standout helped the Huskies win the first state championship in program history with their dramatic overtime win against Bixby for the Class 6A ...
El Reno Tribune
Melva Stephenson Whitfield
Melva Jean (McNatt) Stephenson Whitfield was born Aug. 3, 1945, in Chickasha to Melvin and Wanda (Vance) McNatt. She passed away Jan. 3, 2023, in Yukon at the age of 77. Melva grew up in Binger and…
GoFundMe organized to help family of slain FHSU student-athlete
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Daniel Howard, the Fort Hays State University student-athlete shot and killed in Oklahoma City on Jan. 1. "We want to give Daniel the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes," wrote organizer Stephanie Howard.
Rascal Flatts’ singer stops by El Reno’s Sid’s Diner
A popular burger joint in El Reno that is well-known for its delicious onion burgers is no stranger to celebrities.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
news9.com
1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City
One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street. Oklahoma City Police confirm that they...
Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands
An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.
Moore family’s storm shelter unusable due to constant flooding, installation company disappears without trace
A Moore family says having a storm shelter was a must, so when they came across a house for sale that already had one built underneath the garage it sealed the deal, but now it's become more of a headache than a way of safety.
Update: A dip in I-40 westbound in Del City has drivers upset
After all lanes have opened, drivers are frustrated with a dip in I-40 westbound in Del City.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Oklahoma City crash
A motorcyclist is fighting to survive after a crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.
OU Health, Norman Regional planning to open cancer center
OU Health is partnering with Norman Regional to expand cancer care in the state of Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold, Sooners Impress But Come Up Short in Under Armour Game
Arnold led a touchdown drive at the end of the first half, and he almost did it again late in the game with his team needing a touchdown to tie.
School bus accident leave one with minor injuries
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 is headed to a report of a car versus school bus at 2201 S. Cornwell Drive near Parkland Elementary School in Yukon.
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Okarche thumps 2A #1 Pocola
TULSA – The 130-mile ride home to Okarche was considerably more enjoyable Friday for the Lady Warriors than it could have been. Okarche salvaged a win in the Tournament of Champions earlier that day by dominating Pocola 56-40 in the seventh-place game of the girls’ bracket. But it...
Chick-fil-A to open new Oklahoma City location
Fans of a popular fast-food restaurant known for its service will be able to go to another location in the metro, beginning this week.
news9.com
Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman
12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and Highway 152...
KXII.com
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
