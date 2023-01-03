Read full article on original website
Three injured in multi-vehicle crash
Three people, including a three-year-old girl, have been injured in a road crash on Christmas Day, police said.The crash happened at around 1pm on Yard Coal Rise in Blackwood, Gwent.Gwent Police said the incident involved a Vauxhall Corsa, a Mini Cooper and a Vauxhall Astra.🚨 Can you help?ℹ️ We’re appealing for information to a road traffic collision in #Blackwood.ℹ️ It happened at about 1pm today on the B4251, Yard Coal Rise. ℹ️ Three people, who were in a Vauxhall Corsa, have been taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/PhEZIA7432— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) December 25, 2022A 29-year-old man has been left with life...
Man dies after New Year's Eve crash in Birmingham
A man has died after two cars collided in Birmingham on New Year's Eve. He was driving on Stratford Road in Hall Green shortly after 23:30 GMT when he was believed to have been struck by a Silver Mercedes, police said. The 37-year-old was taken to hospital where he died...
Aylesford crash: Pedestrian, 90, dies in crash between car and van
A 90-year-old man has died when he was struck as a car and a van crashed near Aylesford. The elderly man was a pedestrian who was walking using sticks before the collision, Kent Police said. The crash happened on New Hythe Lane, New Hythe, between Papyrus Way and Bellingham Way,...
Woman, 18, dies after Bradford police chase crash
An 18-year-old woman has died after the car she was travelling in overturned during a police chase. The silver Vauxhall Vectra crashed after it failed to stop for officers on Baildon Road, near Pasture Road, in Bradford at about 23:45 GMT on Tuesday. Five other people - four men and...
Woman in 70s killed in two-car crash in Cannock
A police force has informed the watchdog after a woman died in a car crash on New Year's Day. Emergency services were called to the Longford Island, Cannock, at about 16:10 GMT following a collision between a red Peugeot 306 and a blue Ford Kuga. A woman in her 70s,...
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died
A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
Tragedy as woman, 58, dies after being hit by car while riding her mobility scooter
The woman, 58, was travelling along Bedfont Road (pictured) at around 11.50pm on Christmas Eve. Police rushed to the scene along with London Ambulance Service, and found the woman injured.
93-year-old left ‘screaming in pain’ on floor during 25-hour ambulance wait
Welsh ambulance service apologises to Elizabeth Davies, whose care home and family made 10 calls for help after she fell
Anjali Singh: The woman who was dragged to death in Delhi's hit-and-run case
Family members of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old whose death in a horrific hit-and-run case has sparked protests in India, remember her as a cheerful person who loved making Instagram Reels and playing with children. BBC Hindi's Dilnawaz Pasha pieces together a portrait of the woman whose dreams came to a violent end on a cold winter night.
Cody Fisher: Men charged with nightclub murder appear in court
Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering footballer Cody Fisher at a Birmingham nightclub. The 23-year-old non-league player and school sports coach was stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day. Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, both from Birmingham, appeared...
Man and woman charged with illegally aborting baby and disposing of body
A man and woman have been charged with forcibly triggering a miscarriage and illegally disposing of a baby’s body.Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both aged 23, are also accused of concealing the birth of a child.The pair were arrested following a long police investigation, which saw properties in Swindon and Cirencester searched more than two years ago.The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised the charges and the two defendants are due to appear in Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 5 January, Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday.Mr Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon, and Ms Harvey, of St Mary’s Road in Cirencester, are jointly...
Bus passenger attacked on way home after night out in Nottingham
A man was seriously assaulted by a fellow bus passenger after a night out. The victim, who is in his 30s, was travelling home at 23:20 GMT on Friday when he was confronted by a younger man. The attacker followed him off the bus and assaulted him in Bridgford Road,...
British man Sean Patterson shot dead in Jamaica, police say
A British man has died after being shot in Jamaica, police on the Caribbean island have said. Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from west London, was found on Monday with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head in St James, officers said. Jamaica Constabulary Force told PA news agency...
Woman and man, both 23, charged with concealing baby’s birth before disposing of child’s body
A WOMAN and a man have been accused of hiding the birth of a baby before disposing of its body. Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both 23, have been jointly charged with a number of offences. These include procuring a poison or noxious substance to cause a miscarriage, concealing the...
Johnny Brady: Police appeal to arsonist to return to hospital
Police have made a direct appeal to an arsonist three days after he absconded from a mental health facility. Johnny Brady, 19, left the grounds of St Andrew's Hospital on Billing Road, Northampton, at about 15:30 GMT on 31 December. Northamptonshire Police asked him to return to focus on his...
Mother of three named as fatal crash victim
A mother of three young children has been named by online fundraisers as the victim of a fatal car crash. Benedicta Owusu-Buabeng died while driving in Bracknell, Berkshire, on 17 December, fundraisers said. She was a "loving mother" to children aged seven, three and nine months, they added. Police, who...
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
Rainford crash: Man dies and two seriously injured
A man has died and two people have been seriously injured in a car crash on New Year's Day. The 31-year-old man was driving a Nissan when it was in a collision with a Renault in Blind Foot Road, Rainford, at about 10:00 GMT. He was pronounced dead at the...
