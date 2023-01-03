Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Summerville man celebrates 106th birthday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man celebrated his 106th birthday this Christmas. Mr. Roosevelt Thomas turned 106 on Christmas Day. Thomas was born on December 25, 1916 in Bishopville, South Carolina. Roosevelt and his seven siblings grew up on a farm in Lee County. As a young man, he...
‘Southern Hospitality’ Exclusive Clip: Will Kulp “Plays Lawyer” And Cross Examines Bradley Carter About Cheating Rumors
After a wild and alcohol-fueled team bonding trip to Charlotte, NC, the guys and gals of Bravo’s Southern Hospitality are back in Charleston working hard and playing even harder. After enduring a humbling tongue-lashing from Leva Bonaparte, their boss at Republic Garden & Lounge, at the end of last week’s episode, our favorite VIP hosts and bartenders are slowly getting back into the groove of things. In this exclusive clip from next week’s episode (airing Monday, January 9 at 9PM ET on Bravo), we see the gang blowing off some steam at Charleston’s best pub, The Griffon, when the night takes an unexpected turn.
live5news.com
Summerville cat cafe set to open its doors Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville cafe is offering patrons a chance to make some furry feline friends. When Mews and Brews opens its doors on Friday it will be the first cat cafe in town. The cafe will be stocked with prepackaged food and drink and feature a “cat...
carolinatails.org
Remembering a Horse Advocate Hero
This article is in memory of D.P. Lowther, 89, who spent his life helping to save the Marsh Tacky horse, unique to South Carolina. The paths of Charleston Animal Society and the founder of the Marsh Tacky Association, D.P. Lowther, first crossed in 2019. It was shortly after the Animal...
abcnews4.com
Family travels from Ohio to watch 24 C-17 fly across Lowcountry
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — 24 C-17 flew across the Lowcountry on Thursday morning for a mission generation exercise. The 437th wing has 41 C-17. Altogether, those planes value at around 9.2 billion dollars or 212 million per aircraft. Each C-17 can cruise 500 miles per hour at 28,000 feet.
carolinatails.org
Best of “Ask the Lawyer”
Charleston is mourning the loss of well-known attorney David Aylor who passed away at his home on January 2nd, 2023, at the age of 41. For four years (2016 – 2022), David never missed an issue of our Carolina Tails magazine with his “Ask a Lawyer” column. He made it a point to share sound legal advice regarding pets with our readers in every issue. Here is a look back at some of the best questions and answers David has provided. Our most sincere condolences to David’s family and friends who miss him dearly, as does Charleston Animal Society.
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle to bring comedy tour to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comedic icons are bringing the laughs to North Charleston later this month. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, who have been co-headlining a U.S. tour, added five new stops in the U.S. for early 2023 including Oklahoma City, Memphis, Birmingham, St. Louis, and North Charleston. Rock and Chappelle are set to […]
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry high schoolers celebrate graduation after transferring to innovative academy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — High school students from the Lowcountry Acceleration Academy are graduating Friday, Jan. 6. The Lowcountry Acceleration Academy helps students regain lost ground due to the Covid-19 pandemic, offering an individualized course of study to Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley County students. Students can do coursework individually, taking advantage of intensive one-on-one coaching on the academy campus and via Zoom and phone tutoring sessions.
live5news.com
Charleston Commission on History considering a 1919 race riot marker
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Commission on History is working on a plaque on a downtown corner marking a 1919 race riot that killed three black Charleston residents and left dozens injured. In 1919 racial tensions were high across the county. During what is often called the “Red Summer”,...
power98fm.com
Best South Carolina Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Are you a fan of the Food Network? If so, then you know the one and only Guy Fieri. I am a huge fan of the Food Network and he is a top-tier chef and host to know. Guy Fieri is the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and more! Of course, with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives he has visited so many restaurants throughout the Carolinas. One spot in South Carolina is one of the best he has ever visited.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
live5news.com
Gorgeous January Weekend Ahead!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure moves in across the Southeast today leading to sunny skies and cooler temperatures as we get ready to head into the weekend! With a clear sky expected tonight, expect a cold start to our Saturday with temperatures in the 30s for most. A beautiful weekend is ahead with a mostly sunny sky and low to mid 60s on Saturday to be followed by an increase in clouds on Sunday and a high in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers may graze the area Sunday night and early Monday morning. Temperatures look like they’ll remain near, or slightly above, average next week.
Monthly drive-thru food distributions planned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Azalea Drive Church of Christ will host drive-thru food distributions for the community starting in January. The distributions will happen every third Thursday of each month, including these dates: • January 19• February 16• March 16• April 20• May 18• June 15• July 20• August 17• September 21• October 19• […]
live5news.com
Formation of C-17s fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around 20 C-17 aircraft from Joint Base Charleston will fly over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge Thursday morning. The aircraft, from the 437th Airlift Wing, will fly from the Atlantic Ocean north over the bridge around 11 a.m. Thursday. “We hope the Lowcountry can come out...
live5news.com
Proposed redevelopment changes coming to Navy Base in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New ownership brings new developments. The former Navy Base in North Charleston that closed back in 1996 is finally on its way to adding new construction, including both single and multi-family homes. Since the base closed its doors in 1996, the city had an original...
carolinatails.org
Crisis at Shelters Across SC
For the second summer in a row, Charleston Animal Society’s initiative, No Kill South Carolina 2024, along with the South Carolina Animal Care and Control Association (SCACCA) and the South Carolina Animal Welfare Coalition (SCALC) declared a “state of emergency” across South Carolina. Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore explains how shelters reached this critical level.
carolinatails.org
Stronger Laws Can Mean Better Lives for Animals
From pet-friendly beaches, to hotels, parks, and the dozens of restaurants that always have a fresh bowl of water ready for your pup, it’s no surprise that Charleston comes up as one of America’s most dog-friendly cities. We Charlestonians are dog lovers, there’s no denying that. But...
tmpresale.com
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle at North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston Jan 27th, 2023 – presale password
A presale password for a Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle pre-sale is now available. Anyone with a presale info will have a fantastic opportunity to buy sweet seats earlier than their public sale 😀. What an wonderful experience is in store for you, your friends who will be glad to...
