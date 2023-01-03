Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Shapovalov sets up quarter-final clash with Djokovic in Adelaide
Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 7 seed, defeated Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 to move into the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Thursday. Shapovalov, ranked No 18, will play Serb Novak Djokovic, the top seed, in the last eight after he edged...
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Second seed Van de Zandschulp into quarter-finals
Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the second seed, beat Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-5, 6-4 to move into the last eight of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Van de Zandschulp, ranked No 35, will face German qualifier Maximilian Marterer next. Cobolli, ranked No...
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Carballes Baena eliminated before the quarter-finals
Croat Marin Čilić, the top seed, beat Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Čilić, ranked No 17, will play Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor next. In the previous round of the...
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Karatsev through to last eight
Russian Aslan Karatsev, the No 8 seed, advanced to the last eight of the Pune Open by defeating Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven 7-6 (7), 7-6 (8) at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday night. Karatsev, ranked No 59, will play Spaniard Pedro Martinez next. Ahead of his victory, the...
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Griekspoor books spot in last eight
Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor reached the last 8 of the Pune Open by defeating Italian Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-4 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Griekspoor, ranked No 95, will play the winner of the match between Croat Marin Čilić, the top seed, and Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena next.
tennismajors.com
Venus Williams narrowly misses out on Auckland quarter-final spot; Gauff wins; Raducanu injured
When she led 5-3 in the final set against China’s Zhu Lin in the second round of the ASB Classic on Thursday, Venus Williams was on the verge of reaching her first WTA Tour quarter-final for four years. But world No 84 Zhu stormed back to win the last...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Monfils attempts remarkable feat of 9 v one at Roland Garros
Gael Monfils posted a video on his YouTube channel where he attempted to take on nine different players at the same time on the Roland Garros courts. Monfils used the Roland Garros courts in a very unique and creative way. He started off by serving to people individually and playing against them. He then kept adding people until the total reached nine. Despite the task being seemingly impossible, Monfils enjoyed himself on the court resorting to some trick shots during it.
game-news24.com
Australian Open has been closed
The Wildlife Studios mobile game brings players to a new Australian Open-brand virtual arena and competes like world champions. In-game content includes officially licensed themed outfits, custom strings and rewards. Wildsters announce their new collaboration with Tennis Australia (TA) to celebrate Australian Open with a month-long event in tennis Clash,...
Tennis-Swiatek in tears after defeat to Pegula as U.S. lead in United Cup semis
SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek broke down in tears after a 6-2 6-2 defeat to Jessica Pegula, who gave the United States the perfect start to their United Cup semi-final against Poland in the opening singles rubber on Friday before Frances Tiafoe doubled their advantage.
tennismajors.com
“Helpless” Swiatek in tears as USA take 2-0 lead over Poland in United Cup
Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Iga Swiatek is human, given her achievements over the past year. But on Friday at the United Cup in Brisbane, the world No 1, who won two Grand Slams and six other events in 2022, suffered one of her heaviest defeats on Tour as Poland fell 2-0 down to the United States in the semi-finals.
BBC
ASB Classic: Emma Raducanu retires in tears with ankle injury 11 days before Australian Open
Emma Raducanu criticised the "slippery" courts at the ASB Classic in Auckland after retiring from her second-round match with an ankle injury. The Briton left the court in tears after rolling her ankle during the second set against Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova, with the score 6-0 5-7. It is just 11...
tennismajors.com
Nadal, Alcaraz, Gauff to lead Tennis for Peace on eve of Australian Open
Andrey Rublev signs the camera after his first match at the ATP Finals in Turin Image Credit: TennisTV/ Panoramic. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff will lead a Tennis for Peace event on January 11, to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Maria Sakkari, Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: Khachanov dominates Draper and reaches quarter-finals
Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 8 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 by winning against Jack Draper 6-4, 6-2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Khachanov, ranked No 20, will play the winner of the match between Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, and...
atptour.com
Djokovic Downs Shapovalov, Sets Medvedev Showdown In Adelaide
Novak Djokovic came through some staunch resistance from Denis Shapovalov on Friday at the Adelaide International 1, where the top-seeded Serbian pulled away to a 6-3, 6-4 quarter-final victory at the ATP 250 event. An entertaining one-hour, 55-minute matchup provided rich entertainment for a vocal Adelaide crowd, which was treated...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: Popyrin maintains form to advance to last eight
Australian Alexei Popyrin defeated American Marcos Giron 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Popyrin, ranked No 120, will face Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka next. Ahead of his victory, the Australian won against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second seed...
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Marterer upsets Djere to reach quarter-finals
German qualifier Maximilian Marterer moved into the quarter-finals of the Pune Open by defeating Serb Laslo Djere 7-6 (5), 6-2 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday night. Marterer, ranked No 159, will play the winner of the match between Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli and Dutchman Botic van de...
Reilly Opelka pulls out of Australian Open due to injuries
American Reilly Opelka, who has not played a match since August, has withdrawn from the Australian Open, tournament officials announced Wednesday.
atptour.com
Dutch Delight As Botic, Griekspoor Reach Pune SFs
Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor made Dutch tennis history on Thursday at the Tata Open Maharashtra as both men progressed to the semi-finals in Pune. They became the first Dutch duo to reach the semi-finals of the same ATP Tour event since Dennis Van Scheppingen and Martin Verkerk at Amersfoort in 2004.
atptour.com
When The Going Gets Tough, Djokovic Goes Lockdown Mode
New season, same script for Novak Djokovic. Trailing World No. 64 Quentin Halys 2-5 after a competitive first set at the Adelaide International 1 Thursday, did anyone really doubt that the Serbian would come back? With the Frenchman serving for the set at 5-3, Djokovic went into lockdown mode, breaking to love after teasing four consecutive unforced errors from the 26-year-old's racquet.
tennismajors.com
Tsitsipas exorcises Coric memories with thrilling victory in another epic
Stefanos Tsitsipas found himself embroiled in another epic battle with Borna Coric on Wednesday. This time he came out a winner, just. It was at the 2020 US Open that Tsitsipas suffered one of his most difficult losses, squandering six match points as he was beaten by Coric in the second round. It was a defeat that lingered.
