Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz continues to lead the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, ahead of countryman Rafael Nadal and Norway’s Casper Ruud. The Spanish teenager, who has 6,820 points, will miss next week’s Australian Open. As a result, he will see his No 1 ranking under threat from his main rivals at Melbourne Park. Nadal remains at No 2 with 5,770 points while Ruud holds firm at No 3 with 5,720 points.

2 DAYS AGO