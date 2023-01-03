Read full article on original website
Adelaide International 2: Siniakova makes last 16 after Potapova’s retirement
Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova advanced to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 when Russian lucky loser Anastasia Potapova retired on Tuesday at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park. Siniakova, ranked No 49, led 6-1, 1-0 when Potapova, ranked No 43, pulled out on Tuesday night at the Memorial Drive...
Auckland Open: Brooksby advances to quarter-finals as Schwartzman retires
American Jenson Brooksby reached the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open when Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, retired on Wednesday at the ASB Tennis Centre. Brooksby, ranked No 48, led 6-1, 0-0 when Schwartzman, ranked No 25 in the world, pulled out due to injury. 👀@brooksby_jenson takes the opener...
Adelaide International 2: Davidovich Fokina through to second round
Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the No 7 seed, defeated American Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 7-6 (3) to advance to the second round of the Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Monday. Davidovich Fokina, ranked No 32, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas and...
ATP Adelaide International: Tommy Paul sets up Draper showdown
American Tommy Paul, the No 8 seed, advanced to the second round of the ATP Adelaide International by beating Australian lucky loser Christopher O’Connell 6-4, 7-5 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Paul, ranked No 35 in the world, will next face off against young British left-hander Jack...
Adelaide International 2: Haase books spot in second round, defeating Pune runner-up Bonzi
Dutch lucky loser Robin Haase reached the second round of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 3-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3) at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Bonzi was Pune’s runner-up last week and missed a match point in the second set. Haase,...
Adelaide International 2: Kwon advances to quarter-finals
Lucky loser SoonWoo Kwon reached the last eight of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the second seed, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Kwon, ranked No 84, will face the winner of the match between American Mackenzie McDonald and Swede...
WTA Hobart International: Mayar Sherif goes down to Parrizas Diaz in first round
Spanish qualifier Nuria Parrizas Diaz moved into the second round of the WTA Hobart International by winning against Egyptian Mayar Sherif 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Parrizas Diaz, ranked No 70, will face Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, the No 8 seed, next. Hobart WTA 250, other...
Adelaide International: Draper upsets eighth seed Paul to set up revenge clash against Khachanov
Young British player Jack Draper upset American Tommy Paul, the No 8 seed, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Ahead of his win over Paul, Draper had defeated against Italian Lorenzo Sonego (6-4, 6-2) while Paul, five spots...
Hobart International 1: Second seed Mertens eliminated by Zanevska
Qualifier Maryna Zanevska moved into the second round of the Hobart International 1 by winning against second seed Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-4 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Zanevska, ranked No 81, will play American wildcard Sofia Kenin next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results (Domain Tennis Centre,...
WTA Hobart International: Bonaventure to meet Davis in second round
Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure moved into the second round of the WTA Hobart International by beating Slovenian qualifier Tamara Zidansek 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-2 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Bonaventure, ranked No 95, will play American qualifier Lauren Davis next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results (Domain Tennis Centre,...
ATP Adelaide International: Khachanov wins to set up Draper clash in quarter-finals
Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 3 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP Adelaide International 2 by beating Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-4, 6-4 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Khachanov, ranked No 20, had received a first-round bye in the event. The Russian will next play Jack Draper,...
ATP Adelaide: Millman saves match points to set up clash against Davidovich Fokina
Australian qualifier John Millman saved two match points in the deciding tiebreak before overcoming Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas and move into the second round of the ATP Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Millman closed out the win 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) for his ATP Tour main draw...
Adelaide International 2: Bencic reaches last 16
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, reached the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 by beating Spanish wildcard Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-4 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Monday. Bencic, ranked No 12, will face the winner of the match between Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and Russian qualifier...
Hobart International 1: Van Uytvanck reaches second round
Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck edged out Pole Magda Linette, the No 7 seed, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Van Uytvanck, ranked No 70, will play Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang next. Hobart WTA 250, other...
WTA Adelaide International: Kalinskaya to meet Bencic in second round
Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya defeated former Roland-Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the last 16 of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Kalinskaya, ranked No 58, will face Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, next. Adelaide WTA 500, other first-round...
Adelaide International 2: Ymer books spot in last eight
Swede qualifier Mikael Ymer reached the last eight of the Adelaide International 2 by beating American Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Ymer, ranked No 77, will play lucky loser SoonWoo Kwon next. Ahead of his victory, the Swede won against Finn Emil...
Adelaide International 2: Kudermetova through to last 16 defeating Azarenka
Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 6 seed, advanced to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out Belarusian wildcard Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Kudermetova, ranked No 9, will face Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova next. Adelaide WTA 500, other...
ATP Rankings: Injured Alcaraz remains No 1 but faces threat from rivals at Australian Open
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz continues to lead the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, ahead of countryman Rafael Nadal and Norway’s Casper Ruud. The Spanish teenager, who has 6,820 points, will miss next week’s Australian Open. As a result, he will see his No 1 ranking under threat from his main rivals at Melbourne Park. Nadal remains at No 2 with 5,770 points while Ruud holds firm at No 3 with 5,720 points.
Auckland Open: Gasquet sets up second round clash against Sousa
Frenchman Richard Gasquet beat Kiwi wildcard Kiranpal Pannu 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the second round of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Monday. Gasquet, ranked No 67, will face lucky loser João Sousa next. Auckland ATP250, other first-round results (ASB Tennis Centre, hard, most recent...
Auckland Open: Gasquet scores 590th career win to reach quarter-finals
French veteran Richard Gasquet advanced to the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open by beating Portuguese lucky loser João Sousa 7-6 (2), 6-2 at the ASB Tennis Centre on Wednesday. This was Gasquet’s 590th career win at the ATP level. Gasquet, ranked No 67, will face the winner of the...
