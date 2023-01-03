ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

96.1 The Breeze

The Ugliest Town In New York Is…..

We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
ALBANY, NY
wearebuffalo.net

10 Most Dangerous Cities In New York State

The Empire State is home to hard workers, great pizza, the best tailgates, and perhaps the highest taxes, but according to a report from September 2022, New York has lost more residents than any other state...and maybe there's a reason why. New York always has something going on and while...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
CORNWALL, NY
96.1 The Breeze

4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York

Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
BATAVIA, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Hiding in Plain Sight Ticket 33,000 New York Drivers

Sneaky police officers helped hand out 33,000 tickets across the Empire State during the holidays. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York State Police issued over 30,000 tickets around the holidays and arrested nearly 500 Empire State drivers for impaired driving. Over 30,000 Tickets Handed Out Across New York State. Extra...
longislandbusiness.com

Governor Hochul Announces Launch of $30 Million Pre-Seed and Seed Matching Fund Program

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of the $30 million Pre-Seed and Seed Matching Fund Program, which will offer early-stage start-up companies $50,000 to $250,000 in growth assistance which they will match with funds from private sector co-investors. The program will support the development of businesses in high-growth industries and the creation of 21st century jobs. Funding for the program comes from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, part of the federal American Rescue Plan, to support small businesses, especially those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and very small businesses which traditionally do not receive sufficient access to capital or support.
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State

Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

New York state charging $500 million fee for city casino license

The operators awarded licenses to run any of the three New York City-area casinos will have to pay the state at least a $500 million fee for the chance at rolling the dice, according to new rules approved by a state siting board Tuesday. The New York Gaming Facility Board released the request for applications, which includes a rating system that will determine the winners of the bids for the casino licenses — including the $500 million license fee, paid within 30 days of the award of the license. But the license fee can turn into a more pricey bidding war —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ty D.

McDonald's Closes Over 10 Locations in New York: Is Your Favorite Restaurant Affected?

McDonald's, a popular fast food chain in the United States, has closed several locations in New York as of January 1st, 2023. These closures are due to renovations, and over 10 restaurants will be affected. The closures are located along the I-87 and I-90 highways, which are directed towards Albany and Rochester. The closures include Angola, DeWitt, Guilderland, Mohawk, Ontario, Port Byron, Schuyler, Warners, Malden, Modena, and Ramapo.

