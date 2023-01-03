Read full article on original website
The Ugliest Town In New York Is…..
We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
wearebuffalo.net
10 Most Dangerous Cities In New York State
The Empire State is home to hard workers, great pizza, the best tailgates, and perhaps the highest taxes, but according to a report from September 2022, New York has lost more residents than any other state...and maybe there's a reason why. New York always has something going on and while...
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York
I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York
Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
Police Hiding in Plain Sight Ticket 33,000 New York Drivers
Sneaky police officers helped hand out 33,000 tickets across the Empire State during the holidays. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York State Police issued over 30,000 tickets around the holidays and arrested nearly 500 Empire State drivers for impaired driving. Over 30,000 Tickets Handed Out Across New York State. Extra...
Here’s What New York State License Plates Looked Like Over The Last 100 Years
Want to see what New York State license plates looked like the year you were born? Luckily, eBay has a collection of over 100 years of license plates. Fun Fact- The state of New York was the first to require its residents to register their motor vehicles in 1901. Registrants...
longislandbusiness.com
Governor Hochul Announces Launch of $30 Million Pre-Seed and Seed Matching Fund Program
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of the $30 million Pre-Seed and Seed Matching Fund Program, which will offer early-stage start-up companies $50,000 to $250,000 in growth assistance which they will match with funds from private sector co-investors. The program will support the development of businesses in high-growth industries and the creation of 21st century jobs. Funding for the program comes from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, part of the federal American Rescue Plan, to support small businesses, especially those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and very small businesses which traditionally do not receive sufficient access to capital or support.
Space X Rocket To Help Farms In New York State
Farms are the backbone of the United States and certainly vital to feeding New York State. Protecting them and supporting them is essential.
“Most Haunted Road In New York”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
New York is a state with a rich history and a diverse cultural landscape, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. From abandoned stretches of highway to winding country roads, these haunted locations are sure to give you the chills. Here are the five most haunted roads in New York:
Massive Firearms Show Returns To Western New York
The new year is here and if you are looking to learn more about how to get a pistol permit or hear about new innovations in the firearms industry, there is a show that you will want to visit this weekend. New York State is changing the laws and regulations...
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
Become a New York State Fellow and earn $85K while you train; here’s who qualifies
New York State announced the application period has opened for the 2023 class of Empire State Fellows, a prestigious program that attracts exceptional and diverse talent from the state and across the country to serve in high-level positions in the administration. Since the program began 11 years ago, graduates from...
New York state charging $500 million fee for city casino license
The operators awarded licenses to run any of the three New York City-area casinos will have to pay the state at least a $500 million fee for the chance at rolling the dice, according to new rules approved by a state siting board Tuesday. The New York Gaming Facility Board released the request for applications, which includes a rating system that will determine the winners of the bids for the casino licenses — including the $500 million license fee, paid within 30 days of the award of the license. But the license fee can turn into a more pricey bidding war —...
McDonald's Closes Over 10 Locations in New York: Is Your Favorite Restaurant Affected?
McDonald's, a popular fast food chain in the United States, has closed several locations in New York as of January 1st, 2023. These closures are due to renovations, and over 10 restaurants will be affected. The closures are located along the I-87 and I-90 highways, which are directed towards Albany and Rochester. The closures include Angola, DeWitt, Guilderland, Mohawk, Ontario, Port Byron, Schuyler, Warners, Malden, Modena, and Ramapo.
Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one. Help is needed in finding these children. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
Polar Plunge and Snow Next Week For New York State
There are signs of more cold and snow ahead for New York State. More snowfall could be on the way.
newyorkupstate.com
Cannabis Workforce Initiative gearing up to educate, train New Yorkers on weed
As the Empire State’s legal adult-use cannabis market starts opening, a group providing training on the marijuana industry is trying to get as many New Yorkers as possible to consider a career in weed. The New York State Cannabis Workforce Initiative – a partly state-funded collaborative effort of the...
If You Live In New York State, It’s Important To Do This Every Morning Before You Drive
If you live in New York State, you know that winters can be brutal. The cold can drop down into negative temperatures when you factor in wind chill and snow. That's why doing this one thing can make a life-or-death difference. If you park anywhere outside of a locked and...
Las Vegas Sands eyes Nassau for new casino as applications open for downstate NY
The New York Gaming Facility Location Board voted on Tuesday to open up the application process for three downstate casinos.
