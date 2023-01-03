ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
emueagles.com

Swim & Dive Drops Dual Meet Against FGCU, 162-124

FORT MYERS, Fla. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University swimming and diving program fell to Florida Gulf Coast University, 162-124, Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5, inside the FGCU Aquatics Center. How It Happened. Eastern won six events in the dual meet in Florida. Senior Carlin Hudson (Chattanooga, Tenn.-Chattanooga School for...
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Back In Action: Women's Hoops Looks for Second MAC Victory at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio(EMUEagles.com) -The Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team continues Mid-American Conference play Saturday, Jan. 7, when it travels to Bowling Green, Ohio, to take on the Falcons inside the Stroh Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EMU (9-3, 1-0 MAC) looks for its second conference win after...
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Austin, Skanes Lead Eastern to 68-67 Win Over Miami

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eagle pair of Lachelle Austin (Redford, Mich.-Wayne Memorial) and Ce'Nara Skanes (Oklahoma City, Okla.-Putnam City West) both recorded double-doubles to help lead the Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team over the Miami RedHawks 68-67 in the Mid-American Conference opener Wednesday night, Jan. 4, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Eastern MBB Set to Host Central Michigan Saturday

Date Saturday, Jan. 7 | 7 p.m. Venue Ypsilanti, Mich. | George Gervin GameAbove Center. YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team is to play host to Central Michigan University Saturday, Jan. 7, in the first of back-to-back games against intrastate rivals as the Chippewas come to town for a 2 p.m. Mid-American Conference tilt inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Eagles (3-11, 0-1 MAC) are coming off a home loss to Bowling Green State University in their MAC opener, Jan. 3, while the Chippewas (6-8, 1-0 MAC) won their opener at home over Miami University. The game will be the 205th in the all-time series.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy