Date Saturday, Jan. 7 | 7 p.m. Venue Ypsilanti, Mich. | George Gervin GameAbove Center. YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team is to play host to Central Michigan University Saturday, Jan. 7, in the first of back-to-back games against intrastate rivals as the Chippewas come to town for a 2 p.m. Mid-American Conference tilt inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Eagles (3-11, 0-1 MAC) are coming off a home loss to Bowling Green State University in their MAC opener, Jan. 3, while the Chippewas (6-8, 1-0 MAC) won their opener at home over Miami University. The game will be the 205th in the all-time series.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO