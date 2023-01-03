A Hollywood man was sentenced last month to 25 years in federal prison and five years of federal probation after a jury found him guilty of sex trafficking a minor. Darryl Odely Jr., 30, was arrested in Oakland Park by the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Unit in April last year on a charge of interference with the custody of a minor after deputies tracked down a teenage girl they ...

