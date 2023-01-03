ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

WSVN-TV

BSO: 1-year-old child dead after exposure to fentanyl in Deerfield Beach, parents arrested

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested two parents accused of being responsible for the death of their 1-year-old child. On Monday, 30-year-old Wendy Previl and 33-year-old Shaneka Dean were arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter after their child died after being exposed fentanyl that the father was allegedly dealing.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Fort Lauderdale police investigate shooting leaving 1 dead

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a shooting in a residential neighborhood. At 1:40 a.m., authorities responded to an area on the 2600 block of Northeast 30th place after one officer was flagged down, Monday. One man, who was found with several gunshot wounds,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Detectives investigate shooting in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting in a local area. According to authorities, a shot spotter alert was set off in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, Monday morning. When officers arrived, they located a woman who appeared to have suffered gunshot...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Duo robs 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint near Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for two people who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's' Office (PBSO) said on Sunday, Jan. 8 at around 4:22 a.m. two people entered the 7-Eleven on Military Trail in unincorporated Boynton Beach.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hollywood man sentenced to 25 years for trafficking teenage girl

A Hollywood man was sentenced last month to 25 years in federal prison and five years of federal probation after a jury found him guilty of sex trafficking a minor. Darryl Odely Jr., 30, was arrested in Oakland Park by the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Unit in April last year on a charge of interference with the custody of a minor after deputies tracked down a teenage girl they ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

16-year-old boy accused of robbery in Hollywood arrested

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A young robbery suspect is under arrest and set to face a judge after quite a commotion rocked a quiet Hollywood Street. The 16-year-old is accused of a robbery along Plunket Street and South 20th Court, Saturday morning. According to neighbors, they witnessed a car take...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman reported missing from Central Broward

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Central Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 32-year-old Raceil Thomas was last seen near the 2800 block of Northwest Ninth Place in unincorporated Central Broward, at around 11:30 p.m., Saturday.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO: Woman reported missing from Central Broward found safe

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said they have located a woman who was reported missing in Central Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 32-year-old Raceil Thomas had been last seen near the 2800 block of Northwest Ninth Place in unincorporated Central Broward, at around 11:30 p.m., Saturday.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching Lauderhill neighborhood for evidence

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire section of a neighborhood was blocked off by crime scene tape in Lauderhill. On Monday morning, police gathered around the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene combing the area for evidence. Please check WSVN.com...
LAUDERHILL, FL

