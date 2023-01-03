Read full article on original website
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
The Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl ChampionsDylan BarketMiami, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
WSVN-TV
BSO search for man accused of placing phone underneath woman’s dress in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of a creepy crime. Deputies identified 27-year-old Lewis Phillips, who was caught on camera committing an act of voyeurism. “Yeah, this is a sickening crime, and this is the...
WSVN-TV
BSO: 1-year-old child dead after exposure to fentanyl in Deerfield Beach, parents arrested
WSVN-TV
BSO arrest parents accused with death of their 1-year-old child in Deerfield Beach
WSVN-TV
Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
Case Of Missing Palm Beach County Girl Is "Tearing Down" Family
The case of missing 11-year old Jaliyah Williams of Riviera Beach is a custody issue, according to school district police. The girl has been missing since Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale police investigate shooting leaving 1 dead
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a shooting in a residential neighborhood. At 1:40 a.m., authorities responded to an area on the 2600 block of Northeast 30th place after one officer was flagged down, Monday. One man, who was found with several gunshot wounds,...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for suspect in Pembroke Park shooting leaving 1 dead, 2 hospitalized
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Pembroke Park that left one person dead and two men injured. Around 7:30 p.m., Monday, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with local police officers, were at the scene near the 5500 block of Southwest 41st Street. Shoes and...
WSVN-TV
Riviera Beach father searching for 11-year-old daughter who vanished from bus stop
RIVIERA BEACH, FLA. – A Florida father is making a passionate plea to bring home his 11-year-old daughter, Jaliyah, who went missing from their Riviera Beach neighborhood. Willis Williams remembers every detail of last Thursday morning, when he dropped Jaliyah off at her school bus stop. “She looked me...
WSVN-TV
BSO search Fort Lauderdale neighborhood for evidence following shooting; 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire section of a neighborhood was blocked off by crime scene tape in Lauderhill. On Monday, police gathered around the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene combing the area for evidence. Officials said they responded...
Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies
Carlos Molina, a 62-year-old Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach, died Monday, his family said.
cw34.com
Man possibly shot to death found after crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A grim discovery was made after a vehicle crashed into bushes in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Pineaire Lane around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. On scene, deputies found a man inside the...
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
WSVN-TV
Detectives investigate shooting in Miami neighborhood
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting in a local area. According to authorities, a shot spotter alert was set off in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, Monday morning. When officers arrived, they located a woman who appeared to have suffered gunshot...
cw34.com
Duo robs 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint near Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for two people who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's' Office (PBSO) said on Sunday, Jan. 8 at around 4:22 a.m. two people entered the 7-Eleven on Military Trail in unincorporated Boynton Beach.
Hollywood man sentenced to 25 years for trafficking teenage girl
A Hollywood man was sentenced last month to 25 years in federal prison and five years of federal probation after a jury found him guilty of sex trafficking a minor. Darryl Odely Jr., 30, was arrested in Oakland Park by the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Unit in April last year on a charge of interference with the custody of a minor after deputies tracked down a teenage girl they ...
WSVN-TV
Victim who was shot 3 times at The Licking in Miami Gardens released from hospital
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - New details about a mass shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant are coming to light. One of the victims was an innocent bystander. Twenty-five-year-old Carl Leon, according to his attorney Josiah Graham, was at the Licking restaurant to watch a music video that was being filmed.
WSVN-TV
16-year-old boy accused of robbery in Hollywood arrested
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A young robbery suspect is under arrest and set to face a judge after quite a commotion rocked a quiet Hollywood Street. The 16-year-old is accused of a robbery along Plunket Street and South 20th Court, Saturday morning. According to neighbors, they witnessed a car take...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman reported missing from Central Broward
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Central Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 32-year-old Raceil Thomas was last seen near the 2800 block of Northwest Ninth Place in unincorporated Central Broward, at around 11:30 p.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
BSO: Woman reported missing from Central Broward found safe
WSVN-TV
BSO searching Lauderhill neighborhood for evidence
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire section of a neighborhood was blocked off by crime scene tape in Lauderhill. On Monday morning, police gathered around the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene combing the area for evidence. Please check WSVN.com...
