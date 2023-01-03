Read full article on original website
ABC 4
What you need to whiten teeth at home
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In-office whitening treatments can be expensive, so many people turn to at-home teeth whitening to save money. With nearly hundreds of products on the market — from whitening strips to whitening mouthwash — there’s no shortage of options.
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots
Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
Why does holiday wine stain your teeth? Here's the science behind your discolored smile.
Teeth before and after whitening. While any colored drink can taint teeth, wine carries a triple threat when it comes to staining. During the holiday season of food excess, dentists recommend ways of keeping teeth healthy. [ more › ]
Woman praised for simple trick to clean cloudy glasses
People are flooding to social media, divided over a TikToker's hack to get your drinking glasses sparkly clean. You'd think there'd be nothing worse than the tidy-up after a messy New Year's Eve when you can barely see and are running on fewer than five hours sleep. Prepare to definitely...
KGET 17
Best teeth whitening toothpaste
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Adding teeth whitening toothpaste to your daily brushing routine is an excellent way to address discoloration caused by popular culprits such as coffee, wine and smoking. While top formulas should be scientifically proven effective, they must also help you maintain the health of your teeth.
Does Chewing Gum Really Help With A Toothache?
Toothaches can be warning signs of underlying oral health conditions, including tooth decay, infection, and damaged teeth or fillings.
wonderbaby.org
Why Is My Baby Sticking Their Tongue Out?
Your baby’s mouth is one of the first things they use to explore the world around them. Newborn babies have a strong natural reflex for sticking their tongue out to nurse or drink from a bottle. Talk to your healthcare professional if your baby can’t fit their tongue inside...
psychreg.org
Nutritional Needs after Menopause
The secret to staying active and youthful after menopause is healthy nutrition and regular physical exercise. Nutritional habits are essential among the various aspects of health promotion and lifestyle adaptation to the postmenopausal period. Because they concern all women, they may be modified and impact longevity and quality of life.
beckersdental.com
Vermont nonprofit dental services paused due to staff shortages
A nonprofit dental clinic in Vermont is pausing its services because of a lack of qualified employees, VTDigger reported Jan. 2. South Royalton-based HealthHUB's mobile dental clinic was given a $350,000 congressional earmark to provide restorative dental care for adult residents, but is having trouble hiring dental hygienists. Competition for...
gcimagazine.com
Provence Beauty Brings French Skin Care to Ulta
LA-based Provence Beauty is a new French-inspired skin care range pairing natural ingredients and clinical efficacy, launching exclusively at Ulta Beauty. The launch comes amid increased pressure on "clean" brands to clarify efficacy and natural claims, as well as a rise in clinical beauty. All products are vegan and meet...
wonderbaby.org
How to Teach a Baby to Self-Soothe
Self-soothing is a baby’s ability to regulate their own emotions without the help of a parent. If a baby learns to self-soothe naturally when falling asleep, they’ll also be able to put themselves back to sleep if they wake during the night. Babies learn to self-soothe when they...
boldsky.com
Kalonji Seeds For Weight Loss: Benefits And How To Use It In Cooking
Kalonji, also known as black cumin, black seed, and Nigella sativa, is a flowering plant. Its seeds have long been used in herbal medicine to treat diabetes and arthritis. Kalonji seeds and oil contain active compounds called phytochemicals, including phytosterols, which have been shown to provide a variety of health benefits, including weight loss [1].
beckersdental.com
Vivos Therapeutics gets FDA clearance for sleep apnea treatment device
Medical technology company Vivos Therapeutics received FDA 510(k) clearance for its daytime-nighttime device to treat obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics develops treatments for dentofacial abnormalities, mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea and snoring in adults. The device expands the palate to open the airway and facilitate nasal breathing, according to a Jan....
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Garlic Without Soil
Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
scitechdaily.com
New Study: Taking Semaglutide Helps Teens Lose Weight and Improve Heart Health
A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022 has found that the drug semaglutide is effective in helping adolescents who are obese or overweight lose weight and improve their cardiovascular health. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents who took...
MedicalXpress
Cherry-picking profitable patients: New research identifies unintended consequences for some Medicare patients
New research in the INFORMS journal Manufacturing & Service Operations Management finds that Medicare Advantage (MA), the largest healthcare capitation program in the U.S., unintentionally incentivizes health plans to cherry-pick profitable patients from traditional Medicare (TM). "Capitation" is the annual fee paid to a healthcare practice by each participant in a health plan.
Clutter vs. Hoarding: What’s the Difference?
Clutter makes it difficult to enjoy our homes to the fullest. Clutter can make it tough to feel motivated to clean or invite people over. But how do you know if clutter is simply a result of some bad habits or if it indicates a deeper issue— like hoarding?
techaiapp.com
Is Bakuchiol A Better Alternative to Retinol? – 100% PURE
Anyone who wanted to use Retinol but couldn’t due to sensitive skin can now get their hands on a better substitute. There are a few ingredients in skincare that are considered to be golden by beauty bloggers. We reckon that there is a 90% chance that every skincare article you’ve read or video you’ve watched has recommended retinol as the best anti-aging miracle. However, the truth that most don’t tell is that retinol isn’t suitable for everyone. For some, it can cause irritation, inflammation, and other skin problems.
US News and World Report
The Hidden Crisis in Primary Care
There is a hidden health care crisis in America. Too few U.S. medical school students are choosing to go into primary care, and the current primary care physician workforce is not growing fast enough. [. READ:. The State of the Nation’s Nursing Shortage ]. News articles like to talk...
smartmeetings.com
Healthy You: Coping with Uncertainty
You probably don’t need to be reminded that being a meeting professional is one of the most stressful jobs on Earth. Despite all your detailed punch lists, the unexpected always threatens to derail your careful planning. Then, into that sea of uncertainty came the pandemic, upending everything. The change...
