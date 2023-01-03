ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beckersdental.com

Vivos Therapeutics gets FDA clearance for sleep apnea treatment device

Medical technology company Vivos Therapeutics received FDA 510(k) clearance for its daytime-nighttime device to treat obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics develops treatments for dentofacial abnormalities, mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea and snoring in adults. The device expands the palate to open the airway and facilitate nasal breathing, according to a Jan....

