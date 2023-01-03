Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year
Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
Emergency allotments will continue for SNAP households in January
Virginia's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in January.
Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, designed to help people with rent relief and utility assistance during COVID, could be ending fairly soon. According to the state’s website, the program has officially stopped accepting applications as of January 1. The money, coming from the federal government under the Federal CARES Act, is running […]
Investopedia
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Programs: How They Worked
More than 10 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in March 2020—some 6.6 million of them in the week ending March 28 alone. In April 2020 the unemployment rate soared to 14.7%, "the highest rate and the largest over-the-month increase in the history of the data (available back to January 1948)," according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. "The number of unemployed persons rose by 15.9 million to 23.1 million in April." To put that into perspective, the unemployment rate hit 10% just once during the Great Recession of 2008, the last major financial crisis to grip the U.S. The numbers were the most dire since the Great Depression.
Stimulus Checks 2022: State Relief Checks, Tax Implications and More of the Biggest Topics of 2022
Although the federal government did not issue any economic impact payments -- aka stimulus checks -- in 2022, some states took it upon themselves to offer financial relief to eligible residents to...
Turnto10.com
Federal Inflation Reduction Act leads to energy credits and rebates
(WJAR) — The landmark $738 billion Federal Inflation Reduction Act kicks in this year. It includes $391 billion for energy and climate related issues. The push is on to spread the word about tax credits and rebates. And if you're looking to make your home more energy efficient, here...
Comments / 0