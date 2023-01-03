Town of Woodbury Police Department responded to the area of Route 32 and Route 17 for a reported stolen vehicle out of Ulster County on Jan. 2, 2023, at about 12:42 p.m. The alert was received from a stationary license plate reader. Upon arrival, units spoke with the operator of the vehicle, Kristin Hoffman, and determined she had stolen the vehicle according to a complaint from Ulster County Sheriff’s Office. During the roadside investigation conducted by Det. Roman, PO Medina, PO Schust, and PO Coe, the passenger, Andrew Hunt, was determined to be in possession of a stolen firearm and narcotics.

