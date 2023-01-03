Reflecting over the last year, North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) made great strides toward its legislative directive “to ensure that the role of the arts in the life of our communities will continue to grow and will play an evermore significant part in the welfare and educational experience of our citizens.” Operating with an annual budget of approximately $1.5 million, NDCA administered ten grant programs, organized a biennial Statewide Arts Convening, conducted an Online Accessibility Convening, and featured multiple artists in the Capitol building. The state agency also managed a variety of programs including Poetry Out Loud, Arts Across the Prairie, and several special programs like Tiny Print Press and the Densmore Lakota Song Repatriation projects.

