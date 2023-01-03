Read full article on original website
Ken Block Killed in Tragic Snowmobile Accident
Taking to its official Instagram, Hoonigan announced the shocking death of Ken Block. According to the post, the prolific 55-year-old professional rally driver and Hoonigan co-founder was killed in a tragic snowmobile accident on Monday. “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in...
Ken Block Fans React to Rally Driver's Last Post Hours Before His Death
Ken Block was promoting a new YouTube video featuring his teenage daughter just hours before he was involved in a fatal snowmobile accident.
'I lost my best friend': Ken Block's racing star daughter Lia makes emotional tribute to her dad
Lia Block, 16, wrote in an emotional tribute to her father Ken Block (pictured together) on Instagram: 'I didn't just lose my father, I lost my best friend' and 'the only person I ever looked up to'.
Ken Block Was Supposed to Test an F1 Car With Toyota. Here’s What Went Wrong
Block hoped to try some Gymkhana-style stunts in a Toyota F1 car at Monza. Unfortunately, that never happened.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Publishes Tribute To Motorsport Legend Ken Block: Video
This past Sunday, the world was shocked to learn that race car driver, purveyor of Hoonigan Industries, star of the viral Gymkhana video series, former Ford partner, and all-around car guy Ken Block tragically passed away after a snowmobile accident. Block spent a decade with The Blue Oval before the two parted ways in early 2021 as he sought to expand his empire, after which he sold off a number of his personal vehicles, including a 1986 Ford RS200 Evolution, 2011 Ford Fiesta GYM3 and a classic Ford F-150 dubbed the “Hoonitruck,” though he held onto his beloved and bonkers Ford Mustang called “Hoonicorn.” Ken Block and The Blue Oval enjoyed a deep connection for many years, which is precisely why the automaker has released a tribute video documenting some of those many historic moments.
[WATCH] DJ Khaled Flips a Golf Cart Accident Into a Moment of Inspiration
DJ Khaled is good, man. Even in a bad situation, Khaled will find the bright side. DJ Khaled was out golfing in The Bahamas and had an accident while driving the cart. Khaled got stuck in the sand and once he got free, he almost crashed the cart. Now for Khaled’s message:
Insane Collection of Rare Mopars Heading to Auction!
The downside to rare and collectable cars is that they often end up hidden away in private collections. Of course, the upside would be that they are very well-cared-for and preserved for history, but it's a shame they can't be seen and appreciated by more lovers of all things automotive.
Watch ‘GTA 5’ players pay tribute to rally legend Ken Block with touching stunt compilation
A group of Grand Theft Auto 5 players have created a video tribute to rally legend Ken Block, who passed away earlier this week. Ken Block, a professional rally driver that starred in several Need for Speed, Forza and Dirt video games, passed away earlier this week following an accident near his ranch in Woodland, Utah. He was just 55.
Getting To Know Five-Time NHRA Pro Stock Champion Erica Enders
Is Erica Enders the best driver in the history of NHRA Pro Stock racing? You can decide for yourself, but there is mounting evidence to support her case. Before his untimely death in 2017, drag racing legend Bob Glidden publicly stated that Erica Enders was the best driver in the history of the Pro Stock class. Glidden was a 10-time world champion and an 85-time national event winner who wasn't the least bit hesitant to freely offer an opinion. Glidden certainly knew a thing or two about Pro Stock, but was he correct? Is Erica indeed the best driver the Pro Stock class has ever seen?
Ken Block's Daughter Speaks out on His Death
The daughter of Ken Block is speaking out for the first time since her father's death. Lia Block, 16, went to Instagram to pay tribute to the rally driver. She shared a photo of herself and Ken walking together and said that he "was one of the most amazing people in the world."
