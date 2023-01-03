Read full article on original website
rmef.org
William H. Silver Game Land Habitat Enhancement – North Carolina
Western North Carolina is elk country. About 200 elk roam the Great Smoky Mountains and surrounding landscape. 15 years after helping successfully restore elk to their native North Carolina range, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation supplied funding to help acquire and convey the majority of what’s now known as the William H. Silver Game Land to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.
power98fm.com
It’s A Mystery: Dozens of Dead Vultures Discovered Surrounding North Carolina Water Tower
It’s eerily reminiscent of a scene from my most hated movie of all time “The Birds”. The Alfred Hitchcock film quite literally scarred me for life as an eight-year-old. This one has a little more of a mystery component to it. Wildlife experts were left perplexed after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, a town in North Carolina near Raleigh. This is according to a report from Raleigh news station WRAL. Almost all of the deceased birds were located at the water tower within a radius of 100 yards. Normally it’s the vultures preying on dead animal carcasses that you see.
5 Affordable Weekend Beach Getaways In North Carolina
North Carolina has a diverse and beautiful coastline with many great beach destinations to choose from. Here are five weekend getaway beaches in North Carolina that offer a mix of relaxation, recreation, and local culture:
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Douglas Lopez on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their food and service.
NC getting $110M for replacement bridge on US 64
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina government leaders said on Tuesday the state will receive $110 million in federal funds toward construction of a replacement bridge on U.S. Highway 64 that helps link eastern North Carolina to the Outer Banks. Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced separately...
travelnowsmart.com
Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina
When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
coastalreview.org
Elizabeth City museum to look at rural NC, US
The Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City will host the traveling exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” Jan. 24 through March 8. “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Museum on Main Street exhibition, offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century..
thecoastlandtimes.com
American shad and hickory shad seasons and catch limits set
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-8-2023 sets the 2023 commercial and recreational seasons and harvest restrictions for harvesting American shad and hickory shad for commercial harvest in Coastal and Joint Fishing waters. Commercial Harvest. Cape Fear River and Tributaries: American shad harvest set for 12:01 a.m., Monday, Feb. 20, 2023,...
2023 is the NC Year of the Trail - Join hikes, runs, rides and paddles!
As an outdoor lover, I'm thrilled to see NC's emphasis on trails in 2023. I have enjoyed hiking countless greenways, city parks and state parks in our beautiful state over the past few years, but I'm grateful to have so many left to discover and have an opportunity to join others in these outdoor adventures this year. The events this year aren't just for hiking though, they have outings for runners, bikers and paddlers as well as some volunteering opportunities, so there is something for everyone. You can find an event to join here and see the full details about what the year of the Year of the Trail is all about below (from the great trails website). I'm looking forward to joining the hike in Burlington next weekend to explore a new trail and also work toward my 1000 hours outside goal for the year! Will you be exploring new trails this year? I'd love to know your favorites. You can find more inspiration for local trails in the Triad here! As you can see in the photo below, Pilot Mountain has some strenuous trails! If you can avoid going on a foggy day, you'll be rewarded with stunning views of the Triad!
nsjonline.com
MULLER: The Christmas catastrophe near miss
For the holidays this year, Duke Energy gave more than 500,000 customers the “gift” of rolling blackouts across North and South Carolina during one of the region’s coldest weekends in decades. Overwhelming demand for electricity during the arctic plunge on Christmas Eve led Duke Energy to impose...
carolinajournal.com
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Striped bass opens in Albemarle Sound region
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-10-2023 opened the harvest of striped bass taken for recreational purposes in the Albemarle Sound Management Area at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. The recreational harvest season will close by proclamation when the spring harvest allocation is reached or by the proclamation at 11:59...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Rules for commercial and recreational harvest of sharks set for 2023
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF 3-23 sets the opening date and harvest restrictions for the 2023 Atlantic coastal shark fishery in North Carolina coastal fishing waters. NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service published its 2023 commercial rule Nov. 11, 2022 in the Federal Register. In both federal and state...
Tornado watch remains for 10 NC counties as warning expires
A tornado watch has been issued for multiple North Carolina counties as strong storms move through the state.
North Carolina college graduates likely to find welcoming job market as unemployment rates near pre-pandemic levels
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Unemployment across the Piedmont Triad continued to near its pre-pandemic levels, as rates for November tracked the same or slightly higher than they were a year ago. Most of the 14 those counties saw an uptick of two or three percentage points compared to rates from last year, although they remained […]
2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news
Editor’s note: WNCT will share out its top stories of 2022 in several categories over the next few days. The top stories were determined by overall page views from analytical numbers Google has put together. ===== GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One aspect of covering the news is you run into a lot of bad news. […]
violetskyadventures.com
You Can Slide Down this Waterfall in North Carolina
Slide down a natural 60 foot water slide as you land in a pool of water below. Discover the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains as you venture into the Pisgah National Forest to experience this fun attraction. About. This popular spot is loved by locals and tourists alike. The...
wfmynews2.com
North Carolinians can get a free bike helmet. Here's how
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina organizations can apply for free helmets and it's all part of an annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative to encourage more children to wear helmets. The N.C. Department of Transportation will give free protective headwear to organizations across the state to distribute to youth cyclists. Organizations...
FOX Carolina
NC wildlife groups offer $6,000 reward for information regarding deadly elk shooting
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two North Carolina wildlife groups are offering a reward of $6,000 for information after an elk calf was shot and killed illegally with an arrow in December. According to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Natural Resources, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, staff responded...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Blue crab harvest closures set
The annual blue crab harvest closures run from Jan. 1, 2023 through Jan. 31, 2023 for North Carolina state waters north and east of the Highway 58 bridge over Bogue Sound to Emerald Isle and from March 1, 2023 through March 15, 2023 for North Carolina state waters south and west of the Highway 58 bridge.
