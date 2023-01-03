Read full article on original website
Related
forkast.news
Will crypto’s decentralized application layer boost mass adoption in 2023?
Welcome to Forkast Forecasts 2023. In this series, leaders, innovators and visionaries in blockchains share their industry predictions for the year ahead. Aidan Hyman is the cofounder and chief executive officer of ChainSafe Systems, an research and development firm specializing in blockchain and Web 3.0 infrastructure. Hyman is an advocate...
forkast.news
Animoca Brands slashes Web3 fund target to US$1B: Bloomberg
Animoca Brands Corp., a Hong Kong-based blockchain game maker and venture capitalist, has scaled down the target amount for its Web 3.0 and metaverse investment fund to US$1 billion from the initial goal of up to US$2 billion, according to Bloomberg. Fast facts. The company is raising around US$1 billion...
forkast.news
Digital Currency Group shuts down wealth management unit: report
Cryptocurrency-focused conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) is shutting down its wealth management unit called HQ, CoinDesk, a DCG-owned media outlet, reported on Friday. DCG said it decided to wind down HQ due to the “state of the broader economic environment and prolonged crypto winter presenting significant headwinds to the industry,” according to the media report citing a statement from the company.
Comments / 0