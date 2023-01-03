Read full article on original website
Wind knocks out power for thousands across Portland metro, Gorge sees winter weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds swept parts of Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Wednesday evening, knocking out power for thousands. The National Weather Service of Portland issued a wind advisory through Thursday morning for gusts of up to 50 mph. Forecasters warned that trees and falling debris could bring down powerlines for people across the region.
Volunteers needed for Oregon Veteran Volunteer Training Program
The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs Veteran Volunteer Program is seeking volunteers in Linn, Benton and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so that they can help connect veterans, primarily seniors, to...
Portland Police find a 10-year-old driving a stolen car out of a fast-food restaurant
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police caught a 10-year-old behind the wheel of a stolen car after spotting the child speeding out of a North Portland fast food restaurant parking lot early Friday morning. At about 1:15 a.m. Friday, a Portland Police officer on patrol near North Vancouver Avenue and Lombard...
Arrest made in Portland Korean Church fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a fire that significantly damaged a former Portland Korean Church downtown on Tuesday night, the Portland Fire Bureau said Wednesday. The suspect, Cameron David Storer, 27, also known as Nicolette Fait, faces charges of arson and burglary. Storer was arrested...
What's next for Oregon's opioid settlement funds?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Opioid settlement money is slowly starting to trickle into the state of Oregon. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Captain Lee Eby will help facilitate the funds. He's the co-chair of Oregon's Opioid Settlement Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Board. The board members met Wednesday, January 4, for their...
Man shot and tent set on fire alongside I-5, police seek suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a suspect who also lit fire to his tent at an encampment alongside the I-5. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., PPB North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.
Suspect in old Portland Korean Church fire claims voices told them to start 3-alarm blaze
PORTLAND, Ore. — The person accused of setting fire to a historic church in downtown Portland appeared in court on Thursday. Police arrested Cameron Storer, also known as Nicolette Fait, as the suspect in the fire at the former Portland Korean Church on 10th Avenue on Tuesday evening. The...
Court Docs: Man involved in New Year's Day shooting chased victim after fight, fired shots
PORTLAND, Ore. — Court documents are shedding more light on a shooting that happened on New Year’s Day. PAST COVERAGE | Suspect in New Year's Day shooting in Portland caught with drugs, police say. Police say Parrish Riggins shot another man multiple times just after 8 p.m. Sunday...
