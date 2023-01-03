Read full article on original website
CNBC
China's home prices fell at an accelerating rate in December, survey shows
China's home prices fell at a faster pace in December, reflecting persistently weak demand amid rising Covid-19 cases despite a slew of support measures. Home prices in 100 cities fell for the sixth month in a row in December, declining 0.08% from a month earlier after falling 0.06% in November, according to the survey by China Index Academy.
US luxury housing market hits sharpest skid on record: data
Even high-end luxury homes aren’t immune from the US housing market’s ongoing slump, according to the latest data released by real estate firm Redfin this week. Sales of luxury homes – defined as properties that are estimated to be in the top 5% based on market value – plummeted by a whopping 38.1% in the three-month period ending on Nov. 30 compared to the same time one year ago, according to the firm’s report. The decline for high-end real estate marked the sharpest on record since Redfin began tracking the market in 2012. By comparison, sales of non-luxury homes – properties that...
Boxing Day bounce sees rise in sellers putting homes on the market
The housing market experienced a Boxing Day bounce as 2022 drew to a close, with the number of sellers putting homes on the market up by 46% compared with the same day a year earlier, according to Rightmove.The website said the number of sellers putting their properties up for sale on December 26, 2022 was the highest it has ever recorded for any Boxing Day.In further signs that people may be preparing for a move in early 2023, Rightmove said the number of people contacting estate agents to value their home between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day was the...
mansionglobal.com
Despite a Broader Slowdown, the Luxury Market Notched at Least Seven $100 Million Deals in 2022
The luxury real-estate market may have returned to earth slightly in 2022 following a whirlwind pandemic-induced free-for-all in 2021. Still, some of the country’s richest buyers managed to log big-ticket deals. There were at least seven deals closed for $100 million or more in 2022, down from the eight...
mansionglobal.com
Boxing Day Sees Surge of New Listings in the U.K.
Boxing Day was a sign of revamped interest in the U.K. real estate market. The number of new sellers who listed their homes on Rightmove on Boxing Day—celebrated on Dec. 26—jumped 46% compared to 2021, according to the property portal. In addition, a large number of homeowners got...
Elon Musk blames Tesla's $600 billion plunge in market value this year on the Fed - as rising interest rates erode the appeal of stocks
Elon Musk has blamed the Federal Reserve for the sharp decline in Tesla stock this year. Rising interest rates have boosted the appeal of Treasuries relative to stocks, the Tesla CEO said. Tesla stock has been hit by fears that Musk's Twitter purchase is a costly distraction. Elon Musk has...
Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo VP of operations, fired after urinating on 72-year-old woman
A vice president at banking giant Wells Fargo has been fired after he was accused of urinating on a 72-year-old woman while traveling between New York City and Mumbai in November.
20 young real-estate leaders forecast what'll happen in 2023, from home prices finally dipping to the rise of the South
Whizzes in residential and commercial real estate are bracing for change this year. Here's one: investors will keep snapping up single-family homes.
Canada is banning some foreigners from buying property after home prices surged
Canada in 2023 is closing its doors to foreign investors who want to purchase homes.
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
A SIM card capable of transmitting location data was found in a security sweep of UK government cars which discovered 'disturbing things', a security source said.
Alibaba, US-listed Chinese firms make roaring comeback in 2023
Chinese tech giants are witnessing a dream start to the year.
Investopedia
Home Prices Slide for Fourth Month in October
U.S. home prices fell for a fourth month in October as rising mortgage rates weakened demand. U.S. home prices fell for a fourth month in October, sliding 0.5%, according to the Case-Shiller Index. Average home prices in West Coast cities are dropping fastest. Nationwide, house prices are still up about...
Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated. Oil prices were little-changed.Wall Street fell Tuesday in the year's first trading day after recording its biggest annual decline in 14 years in 2022.Traders worry the Fed and other central banks might be willing to push the world into recession to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs. They hope minutes from the Fed's December...
mansionglobal.com
Mansion Global Daily
Want Mansion Global Daily delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter here. Manhattan New Development Sales Surpassed $6 Billion in 2022, Nearly Double Pre-Pandemic Levels. Manhattan’s residential property market ended 2022 on a low note, with sales and prices both trending downward in part due to inflation and...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks set for strong week, currencies wobble ahead of U.S. jobs data
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Emerging stock markets were set for a strong weekly performance on Friday as a loosening of China's tight COVID-19 restrictions and support for the battered property sector countered worries about U.S. interest rates remaining high. China's yuan CNH=D3 jumped to a fresh four-month high in offshore...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht extends gains as most Asian FX weaken, stocks rise
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Thai baht rose for a fifth straight session amid weak emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar seesawed after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned against market bets on interest rate cuts this year, while regional equities firmed. The baht THB=TH climbed 0.3% against the...
mansionglobal.com
Repair Credits, Closing Costs—Home Seller Concessions Are on the Rise in the U.S.
Almost half of U.S. home sellers gave concessions to buyers in the fourth quarter of 2022, a record high, according to a report Thursday from Redfin. The figure is a stark example of just how rising mortgage rates, inflation and economic uncertainty have impacted the property market since the pandemic-induced frenzy seen at the tail end of 2020 and 2021. At the time, record-low mortgage rates along with the ability to work from anywhere had buyers scrambling to purchase homes, offering bids over the asking price and waiving contingencies to beat out their competition.
Jump in credit card borrowing due to higher prices and approach of Christmas
Households piled an additional £1.2 billion onto credit cards as living costs increased and Christmas approached – marking the highest amount since 2004.In total, people borrowed an additional £1.5 billion in consumer credit in November, jumping from £748 million in October, according to Bank of England figures.As the figures were released, charity StepChange warned of a “real danger” that people will increasingly turn to credit to finance the essentials.With financial pressures across the board creating problems for an increasing number of households, there is a real danger that people will increasingly be turning to credit to meet essential spending into...
Average UK house price falls for fourth month in a row, says Halifax
The average UK house price fell for the fourth month in a row in December, according to Halifax, with experts expecting a further slowdown amid a long recession. Property values decreased by 1.5% in December, the lender’s monthly index revealed, after a 2.4% drop in November, a 0.4% decrease in October and a 0.1% dip in September.
Tesla cuts prices in China for the second time in three months as demand slows
Tesla has slashed car prices in China for the second time in less than three months, in an effort to boost sales amidst slowing demand in the world's largest car market.
