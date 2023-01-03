ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

China's home prices fell at an accelerating rate in December, survey shows

China's home prices fell at a faster pace in December, reflecting persistently weak demand amid rising Covid-19 cases despite a slew of support measures. Home prices in 100 cities fell for the sixth month in a row in December, declining 0.08% from a month earlier after falling 0.06% in November, according to the survey by China Index Academy.
New York Post

US luxury housing market hits sharpest skid on record: data

Even high-end luxury homes aren’t immune from the US housing market’s ongoing slump, according to the latest data released by real estate firm Redfin this week. Sales of luxury homes – defined as properties that are estimated to be in the top 5% based on market value – plummeted by a whopping 38.1% in the three-month period ending on Nov. 30 compared to the same time one year ago, according to the firm’s report. The decline for high-end real estate marked the sharpest on record since Redfin began tracking the market in 2012. By comparison, sales of non-luxury homes – properties that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Boxing Day bounce sees rise in sellers putting homes on the market

The housing market experienced a Boxing Day bounce as 2022 drew to a close, with the number of sellers putting homes on the market up by 46% compared with the same day a year earlier, according to Rightmove.The website said the number of sellers putting their properties up for sale on December 26, 2022 was the highest it has ever recorded for any Boxing Day.In further signs that people may be preparing for a move in early 2023, Rightmove said the number of people contacting estate agents to value their home between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day was the...
mansionglobal.com

Boxing Day Sees Surge of New Listings in the U.K.

Boxing Day was a sign of revamped interest in the U.K. real estate market. The number of new sellers who listed their homes on Rightmove on Boxing Day—celebrated on Dec. 26—jumped 46% compared to 2021, according to the property portal. In addition, a large number of homeowners got...
Investopedia

Home Prices Slide for Fourth Month in October

U.S. home prices fell for a fourth month in October as rising mortgage rates weakened demand. U.S. home prices fell for a fourth month in October, sliding 0.5%, according to the Case-Shiller Index. Average home prices in West Coast cities are dropping fastest. Nationwide, house prices are still up about...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update

Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated. Oil prices were little-changed.Wall Street fell Tuesday in the year's first trading day after recording its biggest annual decline in 14 years in 2022.Traders worry the Fed and other central banks might be willing to push the world into recession to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs. They hope minutes from the Fed's December...
mansionglobal.com

Mansion Global Daily

Want Mansion Global Daily delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter here. Manhattan New Development Sales Surpassed $6 Billion in 2022, Nearly Double Pre-Pandemic Levels. Manhattan’s residential property market ended 2022 on a low note, with sales and prices both trending downward in part due to inflation and...
MANHATTAN, NY
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks set for strong week, currencies wobble ahead of U.S. jobs data

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Emerging stock markets were set for a strong weekly performance on Friday as a loosening of China's tight COVID-19 restrictions and support for the battered property sector countered worries about U.S. interest rates remaining high. China's yuan CNH=D3 jumped to a fresh four-month high in offshore...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht extends gains as most Asian FX weaken, stocks rise

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Thai baht rose for a fifth straight session amid weak emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar seesawed after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned against market bets on interest rate cuts this year, while regional equities firmed. The baht THB=TH climbed 0.3% against the...
mansionglobal.com

Repair Credits, Closing Costs—Home Seller Concessions Are on the Rise in the U.S.

Almost half of U.S. home sellers gave concessions to buyers in the fourth quarter of 2022, a record high, according to a report Thursday from Redfin. The figure is a stark example of just how rising mortgage rates, inflation and economic uncertainty have impacted the property market since the pandemic-induced frenzy seen at the tail end of 2020 and 2021. At the time, record-low mortgage rates along with the ability to work from anywhere had buyers scrambling to purchase homes, offering bids over the asking price and waiving contingencies to beat out their competition.
The Independent

Jump in credit card borrowing due to higher prices and approach of Christmas

Households piled an additional £1.2 billion onto credit cards as living costs increased and Christmas approached – marking the highest amount since 2004.In total, people borrowed an additional £1.5 billion in consumer credit in November, jumping from £748 million in October, according to Bank of England figures.As the figures were released, charity StepChange warned of a “real danger” that people will increasingly turn to credit to finance the essentials.With financial pressures across the board creating problems for an increasing number of households, there is a real danger that people will increasingly be turning to credit to meet essential spending into...
The Guardian

Average UK house price falls for fourth month in a row, says Halifax

The average UK house price fell for the fourth month in a row in December, according to Halifax, with experts expecting a further slowdown amid a long recession. Property values decreased by 1.5% in December, the lender’s monthly index revealed, after a 2.4% drop in November, a 0.4% decrease in October and a 0.1% dip in September.

