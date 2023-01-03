Police: 5 arrested, 3 hurt after east Austin party shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police announced they arrested five suspects after a shooting that injured three people during a party in east Austin early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at a home at about 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of Ebert Avenue, which is close to Givens Park near Springdale Road and East 12th Street. Police said they initially responded to multiple 911 calls about a house party, shots fired, people running and vehicles speeding.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, a detective said all five suspects face a felony charge of deadly conduct, while one is also charged with evading. Other charges are pending, and police said they are not releasing the suspects’ names at this time.

Police shared Austin-Travis County EMS paramedics transported two shooting victims to the hospital, while a third victim drove on their own to get treated. Police said two victims are stable right now, but the third person’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police said they seized nine guns at the scene after they arrived at the house to investigate.

APD said they’re still investigating what exactly led up to the shooting.

Police are asking that anyone who has information to reach out through CrimeStoppers at 512-472-TIPS or call 311. Anyone trying to locate people who were at the party can call Victim Services as 512-974-5038.

There was also an overturned vehicle after a crash nearby, but police said it’s not clear if that was related to the shooting.

Police had Springdale Road blocked between Prock Lane and Tanney Street while they investigated overnight, but the road was cleared around 5:40 a.m.

Austin Travis County EMS tweeted that paramedics transported two patients with gunshot wounds to a local trauma center with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

