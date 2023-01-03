ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nowata County, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata Police Officer Hit by Car, Hospitalized

A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after getting hit by a car on Monday. Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) deputies told our partners at News on 6 that the officer was hit while directing traffic after a car stalled on the side of the road and a trailer went into a ditch. NCSO deputies said the officer was going to be evacuated by helicopter, but had to be driven to the hospital because of severe weather.
NOWATA, OK
kggfradio.com

Caney PD Trying to Identify Two Men

The Caney Police Department is looking to identify two men caught on surveillance footage. The two men were seen on camera footage at a Caney business yesterday. Caney PD is unable to provide any additional information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Caney PD at (620)879-2141.
CANEY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

More shoplifting charges levied against former Galena school resource officer

MIAMI, Okla. – Prosecutors file more shoplifting charges against a former Kansas school resource officer. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, is facing eight citations for multiple shoplifting incidents at a Miami Walmart since September. Corbit does not have a published telephone number. Efforts to reach Corbit by social...
MIAMI, OK
kggfradio.com

Defective Tail Lamp Results In Arrest

A Coffeyville woman is arrested in Caney during a traffic stop for a defective tail lamp. Late last week Vanessa Reed of Coffeyville was cited for a defective tail lamp and after an investigation, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested Reed for alleged possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
News On 6

Man Arrested In Rogers County, Facing Multiple DUI Charges

A man already on bond for a DUI was arrested again in Rogers County for DUI on New Year’s eve. This man has a history of DUI cases in Missouri as well. Loren Matheny’s most recent DUI arrest happened around nine Saturday night and deputies said he's lucky no one was hurt or killed.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

9-year-old boy dies after being stabbed by 12-year-old sister, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police confirm that a 9-year-old boy has died after being stabbed by his sister at an apartment complex in south Tulsa. Police say they responded to an apartment complex near 64th and Peoria for a stabbing call and when they arrived, EMSA and firefighters were already performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Authorities Investigate After 2 Found Dead At Home In Tulsa

Two people were found dead in a building behind a trailer Thursday night, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO identified the victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins. Investigators say Culkins lives with her family in a mobile home near 66th Street North and Highway 75 that they rent from McElfresh. Both victims appear to have been shot, according to investigators, but the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the exact cause of death.
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Wreck on slick roads sends Afton boy to hospital

AFTON, Okla. – An Afton child was admitted to Joplin’s Mercy Hospital with head injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Monday. The 9-year-old boy remains unnamed at this time. The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on County Road EW 150, west of US-69, approximately seven miles north...
AFTON, OK
KRMG

Bartlesville teen reunited with family after four days

BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Update (01/05; 9:33 p.m.) — The missing Bartlesville teen has been reunited with his family, his sister confirmed. According to family, Gideon saw the reports of him missing on television and went home on his own accord. Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man, woman found dead in Turley identified

TURLEY, Okla. — A man and a woman were found dead in Turley Thursday night in what the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling a “double murder.”. TCSO said a woman found the bodies of 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins in a building behind a mobile home on 66th Street North near Highway 75 around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
CATOOSA, OK

