news9.com
Osage County Sheriff's Office Searching For Convenience Store Burglary Suspect Near Sand Springs
The Osage County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is looking for a suspect in connection to a burglary that happened at a convenience store early Saturday morning near Sand Springs. Deputies said the burglary occurred at around 2:40 a.m. at a Stop & Save Convenience Store near State Highway 97 and Shell Creek Road.
Nowata Police Officer Recovering After Being Hit By Car
A Nowata Police Officer is in the hospital and recovering after being hit while directing traffic at an intersection on Highway 169. Police said he has several injuries and will be in the hospital for days. The Nowata Police Chief said his officer, Kyle Walton, was standing right at the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Police Officer Hit by Car, Hospitalized
A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after getting hit by a car on Monday. Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) deputies told our partners at News on 6 that the officer was hit while directing traffic after a car stalled on the side of the road and a trailer went into a ditch. NCSO deputies said the officer was going to be evacuated by helicopter, but had to be driven to the hospital because of severe weather.
KTUL
Man seen wearing women's underwear as mask arrested by Tulsa police for alleged larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested an alleged porch pirate with an "unusual and questionably effective" mask. On Jan. 6, Tulsa police were made aware of a porch pirate case in a neighborhood near South Olympia and West 51st. TPD says they were provided...
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Trying to Identify Two Men
The Caney Police Department is looking to identify two men caught on surveillance footage. The two men were seen on camera footage at a Caney business yesterday. Caney PD is unable to provide any additional information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Caney PD at (620)879-2141.
Nowata Police Officer Hit By Car While Directing Traffic
A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after getting hit by a car on Monday. Deputies said the officer was hit while directing traffic, after a car stalled on the side of the road and a trailer went into a ditch. They were going to evacuate the officer by...
fourstateshomepage.com
More shoplifting charges levied against former Galena school resource officer
MIAMI, Okla. – Prosecutors file more shoplifting charges against a former Kansas school resource officer. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, is facing eight citations for multiple shoplifting incidents at a Miami Walmart since September. Corbit does not have a published telephone number. Efforts to reach Corbit by social...
kggfradio.com
Defective Tail Lamp Results In Arrest
A Coffeyville woman is arrested in Caney during a traffic stop for a defective tail lamp. Late last week Vanessa Reed of Coffeyville was cited for a defective tail lamp and after an investigation, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested Reed for alleged possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
News On 6
Man Arrested In Rogers County, Facing Multiple DUI Charges
A man already on bond for a DUI was arrested again in Rogers County for DUI on New Year’s eve. This man has a history of DUI cases in Missouri as well. Loren Matheny’s most recent DUI arrest happened around nine Saturday night and deputies said he's lucky no one was hurt or killed.
KTUL
9-year-old boy dies after being stabbed by 12-year-old sister, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police confirm that a 9-year-old boy has died after being stabbed by his sister at an apartment complex in south Tulsa. Police say they responded to an apartment complex near 64th and Peoria for a stabbing call and when they arrived, EMSA and firefighters were already performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
Authorities Investigate After 2 Found Dead At Home In Tulsa
Two people were found dead in a building behind a trailer Thursday night, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO identified the victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins. Investigators say Culkins lives with her family in a mobile home near 66th Street North and Highway 75 that they rent from McElfresh. Both victims appear to have been shot, according to investigators, but the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the exact cause of death.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas man captured for rape of a minor after barricading himself, refusing officers
CHERRYVALE, Kans. — Law enforcement agencies attempted to serve a warrant for felony rape of a minor and criminal threat to a residence in Kansas that led to the subject barricading himself, refusing to come out. Montogomery County detectives and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations arrive at the residence...
fourstateshomepage.com
Wreck on slick roads sends Afton boy to hospital
AFTON, Okla. – An Afton child was admitted to Joplin’s Mercy Hospital with head injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Monday. The 9-year-old boy remains unnamed at this time. The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on County Road EW 150, west of US-69, approximately seven miles north...
Bartlesville teen reunited with family after four days
BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Update (01/05; 9:33 p.m.) — The missing Bartlesville teen has been reunited with his family, his sister confirmed. According to family, Gideon saw the reports of him missing on television and went home on his own accord. Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy...
Tulsa police: 12-year-old stabbed, killed 9-year-old brother
Tulsa police said they got a call to the stabbing around just before midnight Thursday. The little boy later died from his injuries.
Victims identified in Turley double homicide
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigating a double homicide near 66th Street North and Highway 75 Thursday night.
Tulsa Police arrest two women accused of robbing Family Dollar
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested two women accused of robbing a Family Dollar, according to TPD. In a social media post, TPD said they were called out to the Family Dollar near E. Admiral Pl. and S. Harvard Ave. around 2:00 p.m. on January 3.
KOKI FOX 23
Man, woman found dead in Turley identified
TURLEY, Okla. — A man and a woman were found dead in Turley Thursday night in what the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling a “double murder.”. TCSO said a woman found the bodies of 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins in a building behind a mobile home on 66th Street North near Highway 75 around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.
Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
