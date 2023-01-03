ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mass shooting on South Rocheblave Street leaves 4 men wounded, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mass shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent four wounded men to the hospital Tuesday evening (Jan. 3), New Orleans police said. Police said an adult male of undetermined age was critically wounded when the group was struck by gunfire around 5:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, near Third Street.
NOPD searching for man accused of multiple auto burglaries downtown

New Orleans police are currently seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of breaking into multiple cars downtown. According to police, Travis Jordan, 22, is being accused of smashing car windows at the intersection of Lafayette Street and South Peters. He is also accused of several...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
3 found dead in Gentilly home may have been there several days

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police made a gruesome discovery Tuesday morning, while performing a wellness check at a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard. “There were three bodies inside,” NOPD Deputy Chief Hans Ganthier said. “Right now, we’re treating it as a homicide solely because there were some bullets on the ground.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
5 shot in Central City

The New Orleans Police Department says four people were shot early this evening in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood of Central City. Around 5:40 p.m., police were notified of a shooting in the 2600 block of S. Rocheblave St.
CENTRAL, LA
Triple homicide reported in Fairgrounds area, New Orleans police say

Three adults were found dead Tuesday morning in the Fairgrounds area, and New Orleans police say they are investigating the deaths as homicides. The triple homicide was reported in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). Authorities said they were called shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday to do a wellness...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOPD investigating homicide on South Carrollton Ave.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a man was found dead in the 3300 block of South Carrollton Ave. Police responded to the call around 8:52 a.m. and the victim was declared dead around 9:19 a.m. No additional information is currently available. See a spelling or grammar error in our...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

