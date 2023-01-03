Read full article on original website
More overnight violence in New Orleans, teen dumped at hospital dies
New Orleans Police say someone drove a teenage to the hospital just after 2:00am. He was suffering from bullet wounds and died. Whoever dropped him off didn’t stick around.
WANTED FOR QUESTIONING: NOPD searches for another person of interest in ‘Boogie B’ shooting death
Funeral arrangements have been made for Montrell for Thursday (Jan. 5) at Jacob Scheon and Son Funeral Home with the service starting at 11 a.m.
NOPD searches for suspect caught on camera burglarizing home
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pictured subject is wanted in connection to an invasion of a home in the 7900 block of St. Charles Avenue on Monday (Jan. 2).
Homicide victim found behind abandoned New Orleans carwash
We're told a Black male victim was found behind the building of the abandoned Paradise Carwash.
Two juveniles arrested in rash of Jefferson Parish car burglaries. Their mother was arrested, too.
The mother of two boys who investigators believe were involved in a string of car burglaries in the River Ridge/Elmwood area early Wednesday was arrested after she went to pick up her children, who were in Sheriff's Office custody, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.
Clerk at French Quarter store punched to unconsciousness, police searching for suspect
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police report that a French Quarter store clerk was punched until he lost consciousness. According to police, Hector Gonzales, 59, is accused of punching a store clerk at a business in the 600 block of St. Ann Street on Dec. 31 around 11:30 p.m.
Mass shooting on South Rocheblave Street leaves 4 men wounded, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mass shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent four wounded men to the hospital Tuesday evening (Jan. 3), New Orleans police said. Police said an adult male of undetermined age was critically wounded when the group was struck by gunfire around 5:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, near Third Street.
New Orleans homeowners warn of thieves targeting houses under construction
NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans residents are issuing a warning to anyone whose house is currently under construction in the city. WDSU spoke with two homeowners who say they were targeted by thieves in December. One man, who asked to remain anonymous in an effort to protect his property, said his house was hit twice.
WANTED: Group accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in French Quarter, Downtown
According to the NOPD, multiple vehicles were reportedly burglarized in the 1500 block of Canal Street.
Watch New Orleans Man Fight Off Carjackers With Pot of Gumbo, Wrestle Suspect Through Sunroof
The uptick of brazen crime in New Orleans has been well-documented recently, but one man is fighting it in the most Louisiana fashion.
NOPD searching for man accused of multiple auto burglaries downtown
New Orleans police are currently seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of breaking into multiple cars downtown. According to police, Travis Jordan, 22, is being accused of smashing car windows at the intersection of Lafayette Street and South Peters. He is also accused of several...
3 found dead in Gentilly home may have been there several days
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police made a gruesome discovery Tuesday morning, while performing a wellness check at a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard. “There were three bodies inside,” NOPD Deputy Chief Hans Ganthier said. “Right now, we’re treating it as a homicide solely because there were some bullets on the ground.”
JPSO: Pursuit of car burglary crew includes gunfire
Around 2am this morning JPSO Deputies, investigating a series of car burglaries River Ridge, encountered a trio of suspects. The three fled into an apartment complex with deputies in pursuit.
5 shot in Central City
The New Orleans Police Department says four people were shot early this evening in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood of Central City. Around 5:40 p.m., police were notified of a shooting in the 2600 block of S. Rocheblave St.
NOPD investigating homicide on South Carrollton Ave.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a man was found dead in the 3300 block of South Carrollton Ave. Police responded to the call around 8:52 a.m. and the victim was declared dead around 9:19 a.m. No additional information is currently available. See a spelling or grammar error in our...
