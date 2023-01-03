Undefeated and No. 8-ranked Utah (14-0, 3-0 Pac-12) has achieved its highest poll ranking in program history and hits the road again for its third consecutive Pac-12 game away from home, Friday, Jan. 6, at Colorado. The game in Boulder is set to tip off at 7 p.m. MT at the CU Events Center. Utah is coming off a weekend road sweep of Washington State and Washington, extending the second-best start to a season in program history, and now has its best start to Pac-12 play (3-0) since joining the conference in 2011-12. Utah has won five consecutive road games for the first time since winning five straight during the 2018-19 season.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO