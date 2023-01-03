Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
utahutes.com
Dark Mode Schedule for Runnin' Utes Tilt Versus Oregon Saturday at 5PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men's basketball team closes out the weekend with the Oregon Ducks this Saturday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. (MT) for its DARK MODE game. Roxy Bernstein and Don MacLean will have the call on Pac-12 Networks as the Runnin' Utes look to pick up just their third win over the Ducks since joining the Pac-12 in 2011-12. STARTING 5 TIDBITS.
utahutes.com
Runnin' Utes Stay Undefeated Downing Oregon State 79-60
SALT LAKE CITY – Backed by a career-high tying 27 points from Branden Carlson along with double-doubles from the big man and Marco Anthony saw the Utah men's basketball team move to 5-0 in Pac-12 play Thursday night after it defeated Oregon State 79-60 inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
utahutes.com
Utah Volleyball Signs Reigning Big Sky Freshman of the Year Emrie Satuala
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Volleyball kicked off the new year by adding middle blocker Emrie Satuala, who is transferring to Utah as the reigning Big Sky Freshman of the Year. Satuala played her freshman season at Idaho State and was previously an All-State player at Bountiful High School.
247Sports
Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker (Updated: 1/5)
It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
utahutes.com
No. 8 Utes Travel to Colorado for Friday Night Tilt
Undefeated and No. 8-ranked Utah (14-0, 3-0 Pac-12) has achieved its highest poll ranking in program history and hits the road again for its third consecutive Pac-12 game away from home, Friday, Jan. 6, at Colorado. The game in Boulder is set to tip off at 7 p.m. MT at the CU Events Center. Utah is coming off a weekend road sweep of Washington State and Washington, extending the second-best start to a season in program history, and now has its best start to Pac-12 play (3-0) since joining the conference in 2011-12. Utah has won five consecutive road games for the first time since winning five straight during the 2018-19 season.
utahutes.com
Utah Swim & Dive Starts New Year by Hosting Colorado Mesa
SALT LAKE CITY – One month has gone by since the University of Utah swimming and diving team's last meet, but they are about to jump back into competition and this next event will take place inside the friendly confines of the Ute Natatorium on Jan. 6-7, when the Utes host the Colorado Mesa Mavericks. The action on Friday will begin at 2 p.m., while the Saturday portion of the meet will start at 11 a.m.
One of Utah’s leading skill position players is reportedly entering the transfer portal
Running back Micah Bernard, one of Utah’s leading running backs over the past two seasons, is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
utahutes.com
Jager Wins U.S. Title in Men’s Classic Sprints
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Utah's Luke Jager won his fourth U.S. national championship on Wednesday, as Jager was the top American in the men's classic sprints at Tech Trails. In addition, Sydney Palmer-Leger took second on the U.S. podium in the women's classic sprints. Jager and Palmer-Leger were third and...
Opinion: We can’t meet Utah’s expanding demand without our quarries
Responsible growth requires a broad view. Utahns should support quarries that provide the resources for their roads, homes, offices and other infrastructure.
Victim of Provo Airport plane crash identified
The man who was killed in a small plane crash at the Provo Municipal Airport on Monday, Jan. 2, was identified by Provo Airport officials on Tuesday.
