ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utahutes.com

Dark Mode Schedule for Runnin' Utes Tilt Versus Oregon Saturday at 5PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men's basketball team closes out the weekend with the Oregon Ducks this Saturday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. (MT) for its DARK MODE game. Roxy Bernstein and Don MacLean will have the call on Pac-12 Networks as the Runnin' Utes look to pick up just their third win over the Ducks since joining the Pac-12 in 2011-12. STARTING 5 TIDBITS.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Runnin' Utes Stay Undefeated Downing Oregon State 79-60

SALT LAKE CITY – Backed by a career-high tying 27 points from Branden Carlson along with double-doubles from the big man and Marco Anthony saw the Utah men's basketball team move to 5-0 in Pac-12 play Thursday night after it defeated Oregon State 79-60 inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker (Updated: 1/5)

It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

No. 8 Utes Travel to Colorado for Friday Night Tilt

Undefeated and No. 8-ranked Utah (14-0, 3-0 Pac-12) has achieved its highest poll ranking in program history and hits the road again for its third consecutive Pac-12 game away from home, Friday, Jan. 6, at Colorado. The game in Boulder is set to tip off at 7 p.m. MT at the CU Events Center. Utah is coming off a weekend road sweep of Washington State and Washington, extending the second-best start to a season in program history, and now has its best start to Pac-12 play (3-0) since joining the conference in 2011-12. Utah has won five consecutive road games for the first time since winning five straight during the 2018-19 season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Utah Swim & Dive Starts New Year by Hosting Colorado Mesa

SALT LAKE CITY – One month has gone by since the University of Utah swimming and diving team's last meet, but they are about to jump back into competition and this next event will take place inside the friendly confines of the Ute Natatorium on Jan. 6-7, when the Utes host the Colorado Mesa Mavericks. The action on Friday will begin at 2 p.m., while the Saturday portion of the meet will start at 11 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Jager Wins U.S. Title in Men’s Classic Sprints

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Utah's Luke Jager won his fourth U.S. national championship on Wednesday, as Jager was the top American in the men's classic sprints at Tech Trails. In addition, Sydney Palmer-Leger took second on the U.S. podium in the women's classic sprints. Jager and Palmer-Leger were third and...
HOUGHTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy